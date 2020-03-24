Chimpanzee Sanctuaries Restrict Visits Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Chimpanzee sanctuaries are restricting human interactions with chimpanzees to avoid transmitting a human coronavirus infection to animals.

Rana Smith, president of Chimp Haven, the national chimpanzee sanctuary in Keithville, Louisiana, which is home to more than 300 retired chimpanzees, said: "We just don't know if chimpanzees can get the disease, but we're assuming they can since then." . they are vulnerable to other respiratory diseases like the flu. "There is also evidence from Chinese studies that some monkeys can contract the virus.

Like other organizations where humans are the concern, Chimp Haven has suspended staff meetings, parties, board meetings, and other activities for 30 days. But they have also halted public visits and routine interactions between chimpanzees and humans. That includes "physicals, social presentations, and most 30-day training sessions, and we have outlined our protocols for disinfecting workspaces, boots, uniforms, etc.," said Smith. A chimpanzee transfer to the sanctuary was deferred for March.

Other shrines are taking similar actions. Erika Fleury, program director at the Alliance of Primate Sanctuaries of North America, said that her organization's sanctuaries, which set their own policies, are "increasing precautions not only to protect primates in their care, but also to all the humans who work on them. " the organization. "The sanctuaries have more than 430 chimpanzees in total.