Chile to postpone constitutional referendum on COVID-19 | Coronavirus pandemic news

Chile's political parties agreed to postpone a referendum on whether to revise the constitution.

Until last week, it was considered Chile's most crucial problem, but the coronavirus pandemic has completely changed the landscape, and possibly has changed the struggling career of President Sebastián Pinera.

Lucia Newman of Al Jazeera reports from Santiago.