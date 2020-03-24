Home Entertainment Chicago man hit by subway and miraculously survives! (Graphic video)

Chicago man hit by subway and miraculously survives! (Graphic video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

A Chicago man is alive after being hit by a speeding subway car, MTO News discovered. And many call it a miracle.

HERE IS THE VIDEO OF THE MAN AFTER BEING HIT – WARNING GRAPH

The man was beaten while waiting on the platform of the 79th Street Red Line station on the south side of Chicago. The incident occurred on Sunday at 2:00 in the afternoon.

Authorities say the man leaned over the platform and was hit by an oncoming train … And the train hit the man right in the face, injuring his head.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©