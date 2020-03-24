Chicago man hit by subway and miraculously survives! (Graphic video)

A Chicago man is alive after being hit by a speeding subway car, MTO News discovered. And many call it a miracle.

HERE IS THE VIDEO OF THE MAN AFTER BEING HIT – WARNING GRAPH

The man was beaten while waiting on the platform of the 79th Street Red Line station on the south side of Chicago. The incident occurred on Sunday at 2:00 in the afternoon.

Authorities say the man leaned over the platform and was hit by an oncoming train … And the train hit the man right in the face, injuring his head.

Surprisingly, the man survived. Paramedics rushed to the train station and took the seriously injured man to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is said to be in serious condition.

Police are investigating whether the man may have been attempting suicide.

HERE IS THE VIDEO OF THE MAN AFTER BEING HIT – WARNING GRAPH