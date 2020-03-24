Chelsea's Willian receives permission to return to Brazil | Football news

%MINIFYHTML6c318819959b3a6a9965058388c1c64c11% %MINIFYHTML6c318819959b3a6a9965058388c1c64c12%





Willian is now back in Brazil with his family after Chelsea granted him a leave of absence

Chelsea confirmed to Sky Sports News that forward Willian is in Brazil with his family during the coronavirus outbreak.

The club has allowed him to return to his wife and children after granting the player an leave of absence on appeal following a request to return to his country on compassionate grounds.

The 30-year-old has spent seven years at Stamford Bridge and faces an uncertain future with his contract that will end in late June.

Willian has no contract this summer, when the Premier League season could still be played.

The Premier League season was suspended until at least April 30, while Chelsea players have joined the nation in a three-week lockdown.

Chelsea's policy is to treat each case individually if one of its foreign players requests repatriation.

Rangers allowed all of their stars overseas to return to their homes during the coronavirus pandemic last week.