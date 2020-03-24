Cheer Jerry Harris Mat Talk Will Brighten Up Your Day

Jerry harris is here to cheer you up.
On Tuesday Encourage Star fueled everyone's spirit with a moving message. In a video shared by the official Instagram account Navarro College Cheer, the 20-year-old gave the world an inspiring talk and reminded everyone to "look on the bright side,quot; amid the coronavirus outbreak.
"Hello America, I'm Jerry here. You know that. I just want each and every one of you to know that you are strong, independent and wise and that you can get through this moment in our lives," said Jerry. "And even though your life may be on hiatus right now, we can always look on the bright side and look at the positive aspects of the situation, okay?"
He continued, "We all spend time with our families, we spend time with our loved ones, and we have time to relax for most of us, okay?"
Ending his speech on an encouraging note, Jerry added: "I know it may not be something we are used to or want, but it is something we have and we have to appreciate everything we have now and wait for what is to come. Next You guys are great and each of us will make it. "
In addition to sharing Jerry's talk, the Navarro College Instagram account also posted a video of the Netflix star doing a routine on the floor, where he can be seen making some impressive changes and his teammates cheer him on.
Last week, it was learned that the Navarro College cheerleading squad season had come to an unexpected end after the NCA Collegiate National Championship in Daytona Beach, FL. it was canceled due to coronavirus concerns. Following the annoying announcement, coach Monica Aldama led social media to reflect.
"I am heartbroken with the circumstances the world is currently facing," she said via Instagram. "This decision was inevitable as things have progressed and our country is in uncertain times. I was not ready to fire me so quickly. I was not mentally prepared for the team to deliver uniforms, pack their things and leave town."
She continued: "I want to thank the children for having invested everything they had throughout this year, at nights, games, community service, abandoned vacations. They are fighters and they have always given me 100%. Their routine was so beautiful and her work ethic was without a doubt. "
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML6031e09913103d027bf2718774debf4617%