Cheer Jerry Harris Mat Talk Will Brighten Up Your Day

Jerry harris is here to cheer you up.

On Tuesday Encourage Star fueled everyone's spirit with a moving message. In a video shared by the official Instagram account Navarro College Cheer, the 20-year-old gave the world an inspiring talk and reminded everyone to "look on the bright side,quot; amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Hello America, I'm Jerry here. You know that. I just want each and every one of you to know that you are strong, independent and wise and that you can get through this moment in our lives," said Jerry. "And even though your life may be on hiatus right now, we can always look on the bright side and look at the positive aspects of the situation, okay?"

He continued, "We all spend time with our families, we spend time with our loved ones, and we have time to relax for most of us, okay?"