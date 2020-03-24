Chase Elliott criticizes iRacing team leader Ryan Blaney: "He was in and out of the room,quot;

Chase Elliott might have a close friend on Ryan Blaney, but he found out the hard way that he doesn't have the best team boss last weekend.

%MINIFYHTML0bab139a9e0901cc46a55840669983d311% %MINIFYHTML0bab139a9e0901cc46a55840669983d312%

His fellow NASCAR competitor was tasked with guiding him during the first ever iRacing Pro Series virtual race comprised of a cast of professional drivers on Sunday. The responsibility was largely unfulfilled.

Elliott said Blaney had other priorities, which did not help him in his uphill battle to adapt to the complexities of virtual exposure at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

"I would rate it fair to medium," Elliott told Sporting News. "He is not the best. He came and went from the room refilling beers."

MORE: Timmy Hill Interviewed By His Wife At Home After Strong End To iRacing

Elliott shared parts of the race from his perspective on social media, including a video That highlighted Blaney's shortcomings.

The 24-year-old, who ran in sneakers, said he was at a disadvantage due to a lack of iRacing experience compared to some of his competitors. Top-ranked Denny Hamlin, for example, is known for his work on simulation.

What most puzzled Elliott was the unusual strategy of making burns when leaving the pit lane. Later he realized that it provided a hidden advantage to the field.

"I guess it was basically kind of a trap to heat up the tires," Elliott said. "In (the real races), you would never do that."

Overall, however, Elliott thought the event was a success despite finishing 24th. It was an opportunity for drivers to connect with racing fans even with live action in person postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When he competes to advance, he does not plan to deploy Blaney as a guide. He said that his friend's absence will not make a difference in the way he runs. In any case, it could help.

"It shouldn't be (a problem not having it) given our performance last weekend," Elliott joked.

The second iRacing Pro Series contest will take place on Sunday in the virtual version of Texas Motor Speedway.