Charles Barkley says he tested negative for coronavirus

Bradley Lamb
Charles Barkley revealed that he had tested negative for the coronavirus days after announcing that he was not feeling well, for fear of contracting COVID-19.

"I received my COVID-19 test results this morning and they are negative. I would like to thank everyone for communicating and expressing their concern and support. Everyone be safe and take the necessary steps to help ensure your well-being," he said. it's a statement.

