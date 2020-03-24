Charles Barkley says he tested negative for coronavirus

Charles Barkley revealed that he had tested negative for the coronavirus days after announcing that he was not feeling well, for fear of contracting COVID-19.

"I received my COVID-19 test results this morning and they are negative. I would like to thank everyone for communicating and expressing their concern and support. Everyone be safe and take the necessary steps to help ensure your well-being," he said. it's a statement.

Earlier this month, Barkley announced that he was ill and would be quarantined until he received his results.

"I spent the first part of the week in New York City. When I arrived in Atlanta yesterday I was not feeling well. I spoke to a couple of people in Turner and a couple of doctors, and they told me to quarantine." for the next 48 hours, "he said at the time." So I started yesterday, this is my second day. I have not felt very well. They didn't want me to risk it, so they told me to quarantine for 48 hours. "