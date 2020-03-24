Charges Expected "Coming Soon,quot; in Macomb County Prosecutor's Investigation – Up News Info Detroit

MONTE CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) – Criminal charges are expected in an investigation into how the Macomb County District Attorney spent money, the attorney general's office said Monday.

Prosecutor Eric Smith has denied wrongdoing. State police searched his home last spring and removed a surveillance camera and other items. Boxes have been seized from his Mount Clemens office.

"We are wrapping up a nearly a year investigation and hope to press charges soon," said Kelly Rossman-McKinney, spokeswoman for Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Investigators have focused on how Smith's office spent money on confiscated assets linked to crimes.

"I have cooperated fully with the state police investigation from the day it began," Smith said Monday. "I will continue to do so. Furthermore, I maintain my previous statements that these seizure funds were properly spent in accordance with the law."

