Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals suspended due to coronavirus pandemic News from Rugby Union

The Saracens were winners of the Champions Cup last season

This season's Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup semi-finals and finals have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, confirmed the European Professional Club Rugby.

EPCR announced last week that the quarterfinals of both competitions, which were to take place the weekend of April 3-5, were to be postponed and have now made the decision to suspend the semifinals (May 1-3) and finals in Marseille from May 22 to 23 as well.

Last week, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) confirmed the end of the 2019/20 season for the entire league, cup and county rugby in England, except for the Gallagher Premier League.

The Guinness PRO14 final has been canceled, with the competition suspended until further notice.

EPCR, however, says it is committed to completing the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup campaigns.

EPCR said in a statement: "After a conference call yesterday (Monday, March 23), the EPCR Board can reconfirm the suspension of this season's Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup tournaments and has decided to postpone the semifinal matches, as well as the 2020 Marseille finals, which were to be played on the weekends of May 1/2/3 and May 22/23, respectively.

"In making the decision, the Board complies with the official directives and recommendations of the relevant authorities in their territories to restrict the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In light of the previous postponement of its quarterfinal matches and with matches in Europe's professional league competitions currently suspended due to the public health crisis, EPCR believes it is necessary to provide as much clarity as possible to all parties interested in the knockout stages of their tournaments

To that end, EPCR is working with leagues and unions to restructure a conclusion to its season as part of a broader rescheduling of the rest of the season in Europe, with all contingencies backed by the requirement to protect health and wellness. of players, club staff, match officials, supporters and the broader rugby community.

"EPCR remains committed to completing the 2019/20 Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup season, and plans to reschedule the quarterfinal and semifinal matches, as well as the Marseille finals, in line with matches in professional league competitions, subject to the advice of the government and local authorities.

Tickets already purchased for the Marseille final will be valid for the new dates when they are announced, and from then on, fans unable to attend on the new dates will be entitled to a refund.

"EPCR would like to thank Olympique de Marseille, the staff of the Orange Velodrome and all local and regional partners for their continued collaboration, and an update on the knockout stages of the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup will be communicated as soon as may be possible. "