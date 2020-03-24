Cease and desist letter sent to companies selling fake protection patch COVID-19 – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (DETROIT Up News Info) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel sent a cease-and-desist letter Tuesday morning to two Rockford-based related companies to market to consumers the "Coronavirus Defense Patch," which companies falsely claim will help. Protect People From Contracting Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Meanwhile, COVID-19-related price increase complaints filed with the Attorney General's office are close to 1,600.

The companies, Frequency Apps Corp. and Biores Technologies Inc., say the patch "will help help the immune system defend itself against exposure to the virus,quot; and "may help lessen the effect of the virus if you already have it." The patch was priced at $ 49.99, but the companies stated that consumers could receive a free 30-day supply of the patch when they purchase a 45-day supply of any patch sold by companies.

%MINIFYHTMLd4480cb48480cb52f31353b13e4d3f4a11% %MINIFYHTMLd4480cb48480cb52f31353b13e4d3f4a12%

"Providing consumers with a false sense of security that these patches could somehow protect them from this virus is just wrong," said Nessel. "I will not tolerate deceptive and misleading business practices at any time, but especially during this time of uncertainty surrounding Michigan's battle with COVID-19."

Companies are likely to violate Michigan's Consumer Protection Law because they can be:

Represent that the goods or services have sponsorship, approval, characteristics, ingredients, uses, benefits or amounts that they do not have, or that a person has sponsorship, approval, status, affiliation or connection that he or she does not have.

Failure to disclose a material fact, the omission of which tends to mislead or mislead the consumer, and that fact cannot reasonably be known by the consumer.

Causing coercion and coercion as a result of the time and nature of a sales presentation.

Make a representation of fact or material statement of fact to the transaction in such a way that a person reasonably believes that the state of affairs represented or suggested is different from what it really is.

Companies have 10 days to respond to the letter agreeing not to market or sell the patches to Michigan consumers and to provide contact information for all consumers who purchased the patches.

As of 7 am Tuesday, the Attorney General's office had received a total of 1,578 COVID-19 related price increase complaints, including 649 complaints filed electronically through the office's Consumer Protection website and 929 complaints taken over the phone.

A total of 97 price increase complaints were received by phone on Monday from 169 calls to the Consumer Protection information line. The calls may refer to other topics in addition to the COVID-19 related price increase.

The Consumer Protection advice line generally receives around 80 phone calls per day. However, between March 16 and Friday, the intake team received an average of 280 calls per day, although there were extended hours of operation last week.

Consumers can file a complaint online or by calling the Consumer Protection advice line, 877-765-8388.

The hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. at 4:30 p.m. From Monday to Friday.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.