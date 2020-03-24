CDC found traces of coronavirus on surfaces that lasted 17 days, but don't panic – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLcd638a72e23ea354e78fbbab3fb88b9511% %MINIFYHTMLcd638a72e23ea354e78fbbab3fb88b9512%

A new CDC coronavirus study shows that traces of the new coronavirus may last on surfaces for even longer periods of time than we initially believed: traces of the virus were discovered 17 days after vacating quarantined cruises, but no virus was alive.

That's not enough to prove that transmission from surfaces is possible after such a long period, but the study reinforces the idea that good hygiene practices are an absolute necessity to prevent the spread of the virus.

A recent study showed that the virus can survive and infect people for up to three days on certain surfaces, and these new findings have not changed the opinion of most experts.

Almost three months have passed since the first COVID-19 case was first reported, and a lot has happened since then. Yes, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has infected almost 400,000 people as of this writing, claiming the lives of more than 16,200 patients, but that is in part because many countries around the world delayed their responses despite of the coronavirus developments that came to light. from China and then from Italy. It is also because this virus is highly infectious and incredibly resistant. But in those three months, a large number of coronavirus studies have produced significant developments. Researchers from around the world have already analyzed various aspects of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the COVID-19 disease, which will help us fight contagion more efficiently. It is thanks to these studies that we know that we must stay away from other people, including our loved ones, to minimize the risk of infection. Frequent hand washing and disinfecting objects and surfaces commonly used in the home is also very important as the virus can survive on various surfaces for up to three days, according to recent findings. However, it turns out that parts of the virus can survive even longer than that, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found traces of SARS-CoV-2 on cruise ships 17 days after patients with COVID -19 were unoccupied.

The (CDC) published a new study looking at COVID-19 outbreaks on cruise ships. This is because until recently, Princess Diamond was the hottest area in China COVID-19, with more than 700 infected passengers and crew. This ship was quarantined in Japan, and authorities forced the 3,700 passengers and crew to remain on the ship, a decision that may have increased the risk of contracting an infection. A different "princess,quot;, the Grand Princess, was moored off the California coast after two people who landed tested positive.

The CDC looked at the specifics related to an outbreak on a cruise ship in light of the new coronavirus pandemic, trying to understand the factors that affected the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 between passengers and crew members before the ships were quarantined.

A cruise ship is the perfect place for the spread of a virus, especially the type of microorganism that needs a long incubation period and doesn't issue early warnings when it comes to symptoms. Infected people don't always show signs, and the most common symptoms mimic the flu in most cases.

The study showed that the number of crew infections peaked after the ship was quarantined, while transmissions between passengers occurred before that. Additionally, crew members who became infected during a trip likely passed the virus on to passengers on the next trip:

Cruises are often the scene of infectious disease outbreaks due to their closed environment, contact between travelers from many countries, and crew transfers between ships. On the Diamond Princess, transmission occurred primarily between passengers before quarantine was implemented, while crew infections peaked after quarantine. At the Grand Princess, crew members were likely infected on Trip A and then transmitted SARS-CoV-2 to passengers on Trip B. Results of tests of passengers and crew aboard the Diamond Princess demonstrated a high proportion (46.5%) of asymptomatic infections at the time of the test. Available statistical models of the Diamond Princess outbreak suggest that 17.9% of infected people never developed symptoms. A high proportion of asymptomatic infections could partially explain the high attack rate between passengers and cruise ship crews.

The CDC also analyzed surfaces and discovered traces of the virus in the Diamond Princes up to 17 days after the cabins were vacated:

SARS-CoV-2 RNA was identified on a variety of surfaces in symptomatic and asymptomatic infected passenger cabins up to 17 days after the cabins were vacated on the Diamond Princess, but before the procedures had been carried out. disinfection.

The data is not enough "to determine if transmission occurred from contaminated surfaces," the CDC said. But further study of the SARS-CoV-2 fomite transmission aboard a cruise ship is clearly warranted.

Also, the virus is unlikely to remain contagious after 17 days on a surface just because they were able to find traces of it inside the cabins, infectious disease epidemiologist Dr. Tara C. Smith explained on Twitter. That said, it is impossible to confirm exactly how long the virus lived and remained contagious on those surfaces.

What should matter to most people is that the virus can probably only survive outside of hosts for much shorter periods, but that seems to be enough to increase the risk of infection. The only way to limit your reach is to stay isolated from others for as long as possible and continue to practice good hygiene, including frequent hand washing and disinfecting common areas and objects.

