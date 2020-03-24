Capitol Hill Reporters Struggle to Cover Coronavirus Relief Package – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLb6ff4d2cd3c26312ff4795e630e7a02111% %MINIFYHTMLb6ff4d2cd3c26312ff4795e630e7a02112%

The atmosphere on Capitol Hill over the past week has been more cautious: Absentees are visiting tourists and many members of Congress staff.

For the remaining members of the media, the past few days have been especially tense and even surreal: They are trying to cover an unprecedented $ 1 trillion massive coronavirus relief bill as new concerns have emerged. About the virus The virus spread on Capitol Hill.

Senator Rand Paul's announcement Sunday that he tested positive for the virus added to the anxiety, forcing his colleagues to retrace his steps and members of the media to recall their recent interactions with him.

On Tuesday, Emily Cochrane, a Congressional reporter for The New York Times, said on Twitter that she is in quarantine because last week she was in a "scrum" with Paul: "scrum" is a reference to the common practice of journalists in He turned lawmakers to get his comments on a compelling story.

"The doctor told me to do it with great caution, although he doesn't seem to have any symptoms," Cochrane wrote. He then advised readers to follow a host of other reporters "and people still risk their own health to bring us all the news of this deal."

That need to track lawmakers and rethink offices, particularly at a time when Congress is weighing a proposal to rescue the United States economy, must be balanced with the need to take precautions.

Nancy Cordes of CBS News

CBS News



"In the way that you would normally be covering a bill of this magnitude and this price, you would normally want to go after senators from all over the Hill and question them about every detail of this package in person," said Nancy Cordes, head of Congress . CBS News correspondent. "But, for your safety in mind, I often find myself keeping my distance. I'm asthmatic, asthmatic for life, and that puts me in a higher risk category. And I really have to think carefully about where I want to go on Capitol Hill and how comfortable I feel to be in some of these great reporter scrums that have gathered around the senators. ”

That's not always so easy, especially since journalists are trying to catch every word of a legislator in fleeting moments in the Capitol corridors. "Often journalists are at a fairly respectful distance from senators," Cordes said, "but they are not necessarily at a respectful distance from each other because they are all gathered around lawmakers as they come and go, so it's a really complicated situation. " "

Chad Pergram, Correspondent for Congress on Fox News, said reporters have tried to do more outdoor live shots, limiting their time near others indoors, but that is based on the weather.

Chad Pergram



"As I always say, Congress is a perfect portion of American society," said Pergram. "And if you have this virus, it was going to be here."

He added: "What I think this reflects is that everyone, whether they are a senator or just a humble journalist here, everyone is on alert because the coronavirus is an equal opportunity. It doesn't matter who you are. So you try to implement your best practices ".

Pergram said he has been taking extra precautions for several weeks, to the point where, when he goes home every night, he puts his clothes in a plastic bag.

"I get naked on the porch, the back porch, I have to keep that in mind, and I put my suit and my tie and everything in a plastic bag so we can take it to the dry cleaner," he said, "and I put these little hospital things in my shoes, so I'm not wearing my shoes around the house and they stay outside. " Starting about a month ago, Pergram started bringing a fresh towel to wrap his personal items when he needs to place them in a small booth reserved for television journalists while they do their live shots.

SAG-AFTRA tells Broadcast News reporters that hazardous material suits must be provided if assigned to cover critical points of the coronavirus

When the Sergeant-at-Arms announced that the Capitol would be closed to most visitors beginning March 13, that did not include members of the media. Three days later, the Standing Committee on Correspondents, which oversees the press galleries, asked journalists to practice social distancing around the Capitol, particularly as they strive to catch lawmakers for interviews.

"In some cases, lawmakers may be more reluctant to hold long sessions with large press scrums due to health problems," said Sarah Wire's note from the Los Angeles Times and Leo Shane III from Military times. "Journalists must understand those concerns and at the same time reinforce the need for adequate supervision of our elected officials."

For security reasons, some media have gone on to report remotely. Press galleries include tight working spaces, where reporters work from cubicles lined up side by side.

Capitol police have also taken steps to try to reduce exposure at security checkpoints, with the delivery of gallon-sized plastic bags to store personal items.

Cordes says they have used it to use the bags as a glove, to open doors or touch elevator buttons and other surfaces. He saw Mitt Romney opening a door using his hand inside a suit coat, before he was quarantined on Sunday for fear of being exposed to Paul. Romney said he tested negative but would remain isolated on the advice of a doctor.

That has made the halls of Congress unusually scarce given the accumulation of such an important vote.

"You still have to cover the White House. And you still have to cover the Pentagon, and you still have to cover the Capitol, as much as possible, "Pergram said.

Concerns have only increased in the past few days. "My wife, when I get home, asks me, 'Were you close to Rand Paul? "And I know I don't," he said. But Pergram said the precaution extends to day-to-day activities, not just the Capitol workplace: When he pumps gasoline, he is forced to wrap his hand in a paper towel.

Tensions on Capitol Hill escalated on the Senate floor Monday as lawmakers scolded each other after Majority Leader Mitch McConnell failed to generate enough votes to advance the latest version of the aid bill. That sent lawmakers to another round of negotiations, with signs that some sort of deal is imminent.

A question mark is how the House, with many members this week in their home districts, will accept the package if the Senate passes. Two members, Mario Díaz-Ballart and Ben McAdams, announced last week that they tested positive for the coronavirus, raising concerns about the wisdom of lawmakers returning to vote. Instead, the goal is to pass the legislation as a motion of unanimous consent.

"It feels like being on Capitol Hill during a prolonged recess, rather than being on Capitol Hill at the peak of negotiations on the largest economic rescue package the Senate will likely approve," Cordes said of the atmosphere.

"So this virus has really been a great leveler." “But frankly, the challenges I face are nothing, for example, compared to what my sister faces in California. She is an anesthesiologist and is dealing with real life and death issues: worried about having enough protective equipment, worried about getting the infection, and not just what that would mean for her own health, the health of her family, but also what it means for her. her patients and to continue doing what she has trained for life, which is to take care of people when they are sick. "