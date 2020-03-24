Can you walk, run, walk outside under the Denver Place Shelter Order?

For health-conscious Denverns wondering what the city's new stay-at-home order means to them, the bottom line is this: Outdoor exercise has been listed among the "essential activities,quot; in the Order issued Monday by Bob McDonald, Denver's public health administrator.

Walking, walking, cycling, and running are specifically allowed as "essential activities,quot; as long as people maintain 6 feet of social distance. City parks will remain open, but playgrounds, tennis courts, and basketball courts will be closed.

%MINIFYHTML23727391aeb226bbd1d3114118907d9a11% %MINIFYHTML23727391aeb226bbd1d3114118907d9a12%

RELATED: Summit County Officials Calling on Front Rangers and Other Non-Residents to Stay Away

"Although we are not closing the parks, we are encouraging people to walk, to walk, but also to practice physical distance," said Mayor Michael Hancock. "The rangers will be in charge of monitoring that. If you walk in the park and we don't see the physical distancing exercise, that could be the place where the ranger has just entered and educates, informs and discourages your proximity. "

Hancock said city officials were alarmed over the weekend when they watched volleyball and basketball games in city parks, as well as picnics.

"These are things that will be prohibited under this order," Hancock said. “You can walk on the trails, you can walk. We want people to be able to exercise, walk their dogs, and still practice physical distance, which is critical. What we are not going to allow to happen is those kinds of things that we saw this weekend where we saw volleyball games and basketball games in city parks. "

Traveling to participate in essential activities has also been considered appropriate, which means that it's okay to drive to a city park or out of town for exercise.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, The Adventurist, to receive outdoor news directly to your inbox.