Can the blood of coronavirus survivors treat the newly sick?

%MINIFYHTML61680970958c3d47211e7ddcbad4925e11% %MINIFYHTML61680970958c3d47211e7ddcbad4925e12%

WASHINGTON DC. – Hospitals are preparing to assess whether a centuries-old treatment used to combat flu and measles outbreaks in the days leading up to vaccines, and more recently tested against SARS and Ebola, could also work for COVID-19: use blood donated from patients who have recovered.

%MINIFYHTML61680970958c3d47211e7ddcbad4925e13% %MINIFYHTML61680970958c3d47211e7ddcbad4925e14%

Doctors in China attempted the first COVID-19 treatments using what history books call "convalescent serum," now known as donated plasma, from survivors of the new virus.

%MINIFYHTML61680970958c3d47211e7ddcbad4925e15% %MINIFYHTML61680970958c3d47211e7ddcbad4925e16%

Now, a network of US hospitals. USA It is awaiting permission from the Food and Drug Administration to begin large studies of infusions as a possible treatment for sufferers and as temporary, vaccine-like protection for people at high risk of infection.

There is no guarantee that it will work.

"We won't know until we do, but the historical evidence is encouraging," Dr. Arturo Casadevall of the Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health told The Associated Press.

Casadevall built on that story when filing the FDA request. The FDA is "working quickly to facilitate the development and availability of convalescent plasma," a spokesperson said.

Here are some questions and answers about this latest search for treatment.

WHAT EXACTLY IS THIS POSSIBLE THERAPY?

It may sound like "going back to the Stone Age," but there are good scientific reasons to try using the blood of survivors, said Dr. Jeffrey Henderson of the University of Washington School of Medicine in St. Louis, who was co-author of the FDA request with Casadevall and another colleague. at the Mayo Clinic.

When a person becomes infected with a particular germ, the body begins to make specially designed proteins called antibodies to fight infection. After the person recovers, those antibodies float in the survivors' blood, specifically in the plasma, the liquid part of the blood, for months, even years.

One of the planned studies would test whether administering infusions of antibody-rich plasma from survivors to newly ill COVID-19 patients would increase their own body's attempts to fight the virus. To see if it works, the researchers would measure whether the treatment gave patients a better chance at living or reduced the need for breathing machines.

One caveat: While regular plasma transfusions are a mainstay of medicine, they can very rarely cause a side effect that damages the lungs.

COULD YOU ALSO ACT AS A VACCINE?

More or less, but unlike a vaccine, any protection would only be temporary.

A vaccine enables a person's immune system to make its own antibodies against a target germ. The plasma infusion approach would give people a temporary injection of another person's antibodies that are short-lived and require repeated doses.

Still, if the FDA agrees, a second study would administer antibody-rich plasma infusions to certain people at high risk for repeated exposure to COVID-19, such as hospital workers or first responders, Dr. Liise-anne Pirofski said. from Montefiore Health of New York. System and Albert Einstein College of Medicine. That could also include nursing homes when a resident becomes ill, hoping to provide protection to others in the home, he said.

"We desperately need both," said Pirofski. "We need to be able to break the cycle of transmission and we also need to be able to help people who are sick."

WHAT IS THE HISTORY?

These plasma infusions were most famously used during the 1918 influenza pandemic and against numerous other infections, such as measles and bacterial pneumonia, before vaccines and modern medicines appeared. Research from a long time ago is incomplete. But in the Journal of Clinical Investigation earlier this month, Casadevall and Pirofski cited evidence that 1,918 flu patients who received the infusions were less likely to die. And a 1935 medical report detailed how doctors prevented a measles outbreak from spreading through a boarding school using "serum,quot; from previous patients.

The outdated approach is still dusted off from time to time to address surprise outbreaks like SARS in 2002, and in 2014 when the plasma from Ebola survivors was used to treat other patients during the West African epidemic. Even during those recent outbreaks, strict studies of the technique were not conducted, but Casadevall said there were clues that the plasma helped.

Casadevall thinks that when it didn't work, it could have been used too late. "Someone at the end of their lives, it is very difficult to affect,quot; any disease at that time, he warned.

A more modern approach is to make this type of antibody in the laboratory, something Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and other companies are working on. Using blood from COVID-19 survivors is a decidedly more laborious approach, but researchers could start storing plasma as soon as regulators give their approval.

HOW WOULD DOCTORS GET PLASMA?

Blood banks take plasma donations just like whole blood donations; Regular plasma is used in hospitals and emergency rooms every day. If someone donates only plasma, their blood is drawn through a tube, the plasma is separated, and the rest is infused back into the donor's body. That plasma is then tested and purified to make sure it doesn't harbor blood-borne viruses and is safe to use.

For COVID-19 research, the difference would be who makes the donation: the people who have recovered from the coronavirus. Scientists would measure how many antibodies are in a unit of donated plasma, tests that are currently being developed that are not available to the general public, as they determine what is a good dose and how often a survivor could donate.

The researchers are not concerned with finding volunteer donors, but warn that it will take some time to build up stocks.

"I get multiple emails a day from people saying, 'Can I help, can I give my plasma? "" Pirofski said.

——

The Associated Press Department of Health and Science receives support from the Department of Scientific Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for all content.