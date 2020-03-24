Can marijuana dispensaries remain open during the Colorado coronavirus crisis? It depends.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis viewed marijuana dispensaries as "critical retailers,quot; of retail businesses in an executive order Sunday urging employers to downsize their workforces in person, meaning they would remain open if other industries were seen. forced to close to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

However, the governor's order will change the way dispensaries do business. In-person sales are limited to medical patients only; Recreational customers should request curbside pickup in advance. The order is valid from 8 p.m. Tuesday through April 11, unless extended by the Governor.

Some counties ranked dispensaries among the essential services that were allowed to remain open during the pandemic, regardless of the governor's order. For example, in San Miguel County, which forced residents to take refuge in place on March 18, dispensaries are open only to complete collection orders.

In Summit County, traditional marijuana shops were allowed to remain open by city ordinance until the governor imposed stricter guidelines. If there is a conflict between state and local rules, the more restrictive ones apply, said public information officer Julie Sutor.

On Monday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock issued a "stay home,quot; order that initially classified medical dispensaries as essential, but not recreational, businesses, essentially ending adult sales until April 11. But Denver backed down that decision in the late afternoon, however, it exempts marijuana stores that implement "extreme social distancing by limiting how many customers can be indoors at one time."

Advocates like Cindy Sovine worry that moratoriums like this could restrict some residents from obtaining their medications. Sovine, a Denver-based lobbyist and consultant, said that since adult use became legal in 2012, many patients have allowed their medical cards to expire because most products are widely available at the recreational level.

"Cities like Aurora don't even have medical services," Sovine said, adding that the restrictions could lead to an increase in illicit market activity that could be difficult to combat once circumstances subside.

Not only that, but marijuana companies do not currently qualify for federal stimulus relief, and the Denver order may close dispensaries, Sovine said.

While dispensaries are exempt from cutting 50% of their staff like other "noncritical,quot; businesses following the governor's order, many are changing operating procedures to limit the potential for person-to-person spread of respiratory illness COVID- 19.

Seed and Smith in Commerce City plans to reduce the number of hours employees work at its growing, manufacturing and packaging facilities to avoid having too many people in the same room at the same time, said Mike Lempert, director of logistics. Starting this week, the dispensary is closing its store and requires that all sales be made online or by phone for pickup. Seed and Smith also plans to launch text message requests in the coming weeks.

"Everything is meant to limit everyone's exposure to another human being," Lempert said of those movements.

Online ordering has already proven to be a popular choice for cannabis users looking to limit their interaction in retail stores, and industry staff believes the trend could change purchasing habits in the long term.

Still, some do not think it is enough. Truman Bradley, president of the Marijuana Industry Group, would like to see the state allow the delivery of marijuana to avoid in-person meetings and protect patients who may have compromised the immune system. Colorado legalized the delivery of medical marijuana in 2019, but it has not yet been adopted by many municipalities. Boulder, where the first delivery license was issued to The Dandelion dispensary, is a notable exception.

"We already have the legal infrastructure that allows this, so all that is required is that these local municipalities allow delivery in times of crisis and they can come back and revisit it," Sovine said. "That is the surest way to keep access open."