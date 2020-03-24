Can developing nations handle the COVID-19 pandemic? The | Health

%MINIFYHTMLc6c3142eadc082b19f799983186bcc7511% %MINIFYHTMLc6c3142eadc082b19f799983186bcc7512%

Coronavirus infections have been reported in almost every country in the world. And the number of people who get sick in Europe and the United States is increasing rapidly.

However, scientists warn that the next big increase could occur in developing regions with already weak health systems.

The United Nations is asking for $ 2 billion to help the poorest nations. Millions of people around the world do not have access to basic washing, sanitation and hygiene facilities.

The health systems of some nations lack medical supplies or are under pressure after natural disasters and other outbreaks.

So how can we avoid a catastrophe?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Kanuru Sujatha Rao – Former Secretary of Health, Government of India

Sheila Davis – CEO of Partners in Health, a nonprofit healthcare organization

Ifeanyi Nsofor – Director of Policy and Advocacy at Nigeria Health Watch

Source: Al Jazeera News