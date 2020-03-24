Camila Mendes promotes the adoption of puppies as a quarantine partner

%MINIFYHTML78511f6d94300b10dba775c1a3a6e89111% %MINIFYHTML78511f6d94300b10dba775c1a3a6e89112%

WENN / Avalon

By sharing a photo of her with her adopted furry friend, the & # 39; Riverdale & # 39; actress He asks fans and followers to consider nurturing animals to help them overcome the self-isolation caused by the coronavirus blockade.

Up News Info –

"Riverdale"star Camila Mendes He is urging fans and supporters to consider raising animals by showing his companion puppy in "quarantine."

The actress adopted her Maltipoo in November (2019) and since then she has been sharing photos of the dog on social media.

But on Monday, March 22, the 25-year-old posted a new photo of herself and the adorable dog, revealing that she has been trusting her to overcome the ongoing coronavirus blockade.

"My tender quarantine partner. I don't know what I would do without her," the shot captioned. "Please (please) consider nurturing a furry friend with all this time you spend at home! I adopted the @thelabellefoundation truffle in Los Angeles, but you can reach out to local animal shelters and see how it can help."

<br />

Other stars who have turned to social media to promote the adoption of animals during self-isolation include Leonardo Dicapriogirlfriend, actress and model Camila Morrone.