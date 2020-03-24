Cambodia Accused of Political Repression Amid Coronavirus Outbreak | Cambodia News

%MINIFYHTML76afac0e8b8c70106bd5f03ddc45da9011% %MINIFYHTML76afac0e8b8c70106bd5f03ddc45da9012%

Cambodia has been accused of arresting and detaining people who expressed concern about the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Human Rights Watch (HRW), in a statement released Tuesday, said that at least 17 people have been arrested since January for sharing information about the deadly disease, which has killed more than 16,500 people worldwide. He called on the government to immediately stop its "crackdown,quot;.

As of Tuesday, it was officially confirmed that at least 87 people in Cambodia contracted the disease, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to HRW, at least four members or supporters of the dissolved opposition group, the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), were among those arrested and are in pretrial detention.

The defendants face "penal code violations,quot; that include incitement, conspiracy, and disclosure of false information.

Among them is Phut Thona Lorn, also known as Lorn Ly, a local CNRP supporter, who is currently detained in the resort town of Siem Reap.

Lorn Ly previously shared two videos on his Facebook account in which the speaker said the Cambodian government needed Vietnam's help to learn more about a foreign citizen who had tested positive for coronavirus after leaving Cambodia for Japan.

Lorn Ly was accused by the authorities of spreading false news, and the Siem Reap provincial court accused him of spreading false information.

"The Cambodian government is misusing the COVID-19 outbreak to lock up opposition activists and others expressing concern about the virus and the government's response," said Phil Robertson, Asia deputy director for Human Rights Watch.

"The government should stop abusing people's freedom of expression rights and instead focus on providing accurate and timely information to the public about COVID-19," it said on the organization's website.

14-year-old girl questioned

Five women were among the 17 arrested for sharing information about the coronavirus.

Twelve of them were released after signing pledges to apologize and not spread "false news,quot; in the future.

According to HRW, authorities also arrested and interrogated a 14-year-old girl who had resorted to social media to express her fears about rumors of positive coronavirus cases at her school and in her province.

Prime Minister Hun Sen had initially downplayed the risk of the coronavirus spreading in Cambodia, and on January 30, threatened to expel journalists or officers wearing masks from a press conference.

In mid-February, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen welcomed passengers and crew from MS Westerdam, a cruise ship suspected of having coronavirus infections on board (File: Soe Zeya Tun / Reuters)

On February 14, Hun Sen traveled to the southwestern port city of Sihanoukville to greet more than 2,000 MS Westerdam passengers and crew, a cruise ship refusing entry from several countries on suspicion that some passengers contracted the coronavirus.

While greeting the passengers who took photos with him, no infections were reported on board the ship. An elderly passenger, who disembarked and traveled to Malaysia, then tested positive in Kuala Lumpur.

On March 17, Hun Sen was forced to change course and imposed a 30-day ban on arrivals from Italy, Germany, Spain, France, the United States, and Iran.

However, a joint military exercise with China took place as scheduled.

HRW said that Hun Sen has so far "failed,quot; to implement a public health campaign to educate the population about the risks of the disease.

"The relatively low number of reported cases raises the question of whether sufficient testing is done or whether the necessary information is shared with people," added HRW.

The rights group also said Cambodians should receive "accurate and up-to-date information about the virus, access to services, notification of service interruptions and other aspects of the outbreak response."

Hun Sen on Monday ordered provincial authorities to allow the use of schools as makeshift hospitals, according to the Phnom Penh Post.

A medical team also came from China to help Cambodia contain the spread of the virus, according to the country's health department.

The government said it also received more than 100,000 pieces of medical protective equipment and equipment, including face masks, from China.