Cam Newton's legacy with Carolina is actually not complicated at all

It didn't take long for Cam Newton to prove that the Carolina Panthers had reason to select him with the No. 1 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Two weeks sounds good. Newton passed for 422 yards in his debut against the Cardinals in Week 1 of that season. He pushed defending Super Bowl champion Packers to the limit with 432 yards in Week 2.

Carolina lost both games, but no one in Charlotte cared.

The franchise was confident. Unapologetic confidence that a millennial franchise born in 1996 was needed after a 2-14 season ended the John Fox regime in 2010. Newton, who was supposed to launch on Tuesday, was at the center of that during a nine-year career with Ron Rivera.

With the Panthers, Newton will be remembered as a unique talent.

Only Newton could wear those tailored outfits at press conferences because he thought they looked good. Only Newton could turn touch into a national sensation and write in his own custom Instagram language. Only Newton was able to talk trash to Clay Matthews mid-cadence and back him up with a touchdown pass a few seconds later.

Only Newton, a 6-5, 245-pound superstar, could give so much confidence to a growing city and organization.

Newton was so good. He accumulated 29,041 aerial yards; 182 TDs; 4,806 yards rushing; and 58 TDs in the last nine seasons.

The No. 1 pick won the NFL Rookie of the Year award a year after taking the Heisman Trophy and leading Auburn to a national championship. He won the NFL MVP and led the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2015. There aren't too many quarterbacks with so much bold on their resume.

However, when you play with such confidence without complexes, it makes it easier for detractors to draw criticism when they appear.

Newton left the door open more than a few times.

Newton fought Josh Norman in practice. Newton did not dive for football in the Super Bowl 50 loss to the Broncos, and sulked at the subsequent press conference. That led to hot takes for two weeks after the Super Bowl on sportsmanship.

Newton spoke to a reporter after being asked about the routes of passage.

Over the past four seasons, Newton's locker room and career threatening injuries have been talked about more than his .500 record as a starter on the field during that period.

Other than the sexist comments, for which Newton apologized, none of those incidents should have been recorded as much as they did. Racial stereotypes combined with Newton's controversial college career made them more viral than they should have been. Everything from the towel on his head to the Superman celebration was stung.

Could Newton have done more in Carolina? He leaves with a record of 68-55-1 as a starter. To put that in perspective, Andy Dalton, who was taken in the second round of the same draft, has a record of 70-61-2.

Matt Rhule took over as head coach and offensive coordinator Joe Brady was hired this offseason, and he had a feeling the Panthers would move in a different direction. When the team tweeted that Newton could search for an exchange, Newton responded as only he could.

That begs a question: if Newton is that good, why would Carolina go with Bridgewater, who hasn't started 16 games since Newton's 2015 MVP season?

Newton's second act can answer that. You can secure a place in the professional football Hall of Fame. Maybe that's in Washington with Rivera. Maybe that's in New England with Bill Belichick.

Think about it. Who would you take for more wins next season: Tom Brady in Tampa Bay or a healthy Newton in New England? We might be required to go with the latter. Newton will not be a backup at his next stop. He is too good for that.

If Michael Vick made it possible for Newton to shine, then Newton's 2015 MVP season opened the door for Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. There are now fewer stigmas associated with black quarterbacks, and Newton played a role in making it possible.

He is much better than he is credited with. That shouldn't be complicated at all.

It will always resonate like a hero in Charlotte, too. He was heavily involved in local charities. He stabilized the franchise with four playoff appearances in five seasons. The Panthers are an adult franchise now, and that's because Newton was bigger than life for most of those nine seasons.

That uncomplicated trust will not be easy to replace.

It will take more than two weeks to get it back.