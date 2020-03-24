Cam Newton: Carolina Panthers released quarterback after nine seasons | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML28bc6149a273828c6b4864cfcc67abfd11% %MINIFYHTML28bc6149a273828c6b4864cfcc67abfd12%

Newton was named MVP of the league in 2015 when he led the Panthers to Super Bowl 50 against the Denver Broncos.





%MINIFYHTML28bc6149a273828c6b4864cfcc67abfd13% %MINIFYHTML28bc6149a273828c6b4864cfcc67abfd14%











1:29



We take a look at some of Cam Newton's best moments from his last full season with the Carolina Panthers.

We take a look at some of Cam Newton's best moments from his last full season with the Carolina Panthers.

%MINIFYHTML28bc6149a273828c6b4864cfcc67abfd15% %MINIFYHTML28bc6149a273828c6b4864cfcc67abfd16%

The Carolina Panthers have pitched quarterback Cam Newton after nine seasons with the franchise.

The Panthers released a statement ahead of the official start of free agency revealing that the team had given Newton permission to seek an exchange this offseason and have now followed up with one confirming his release.

With no clear suitors emerging, Newton has become a free agent and can sign for any team.

Free NFL Agency LIVE! Stay up-to-date with the latest free agency, draft, and injury news during the NFL offseason.

"Cam has meant a lot to this organization and the Carolinas," said general manager Marty Hurney. "Everyone saw his performances on the field. I was privileged to see how hard he worked off the field and his commitment to this team when no one was watching."

"He is the best competitor and physically hurts to lose. He wished for the victory of this team on many occasions and will always be considered one of the best players in the history of this franchise. His contributions to this team, this community and the game of soccer will leave a lasting impact on our organization. "

With the launch of Cam Newton, there will now be three players selected first in a span of four years who will be free agents and look for a new job:

▪️Cam Newton (2011)

▪️Jadeveon Clowney (2014)

▪️Jameis Winston (2015) – Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 24, 2020

Newton himself responded on social media, insisting that the decision was against his wishes, and wrote: "Stop the pun! I never asked for it!"

"You don't have to dodge this one," he added. "I love Panthers to death and will always love you guys!

Brady: the inside story NBC Sports informant Tom Curran tells the story behind Tom Brady's departure from the New England Patriots after 20 years with the organization.

"Please don't try to play games with me or manipulate the narrative and act like I want this; you forced me into this!"

The Panthers have since agreed a three-year, $ 63 million contract with Teddy Bridgewater, who got another shot at a permanent starting job last season with an impressive five-game stint in Drew Brees' absence with the New Orleans Saints.

2:02 Panthers new head coach Matt Rhule promises success after succeeding Ron Rivera Panthers new head coach Matt Rhule promises success after succeeding Ron Rivera

As for Newton, a fracture of Lisfranc saw his 2019 campaign end prematurely when he was placed in the injured reserve after just two games, giving Kyle Allen the opportunity to appear 13 times.

Allen finished 303 of 489 passes for 3,322 yards and 17 touchdowns, but was traded to the Washington Redskins on Monday after the Panthers agreed to a deal with XFL star quarterback P.J. Walker.

49ers trade Buckner to Colts The San Francisco 49ers have traded defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts for a first-round pick.

The Panthers are in a new era after the appointment of former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule, who expressed enthusiasm for the prospect of working with Newton earlier this offseason.

In doing so, Rhule also underlined his desire to see Newton sit still and said, "I want him to be here. I want to train him."

1:43 Take a look at the highlights of Philip Rivers' final season with the Los Angeles Chargers as you prepare for life with the Indianapolis Colts Take a look at the highlights of Philip Rivers' final season with the Los Angeles Chargers as you prepare for life with the Indianapolis Colts

Jeans put an exclusive label on Prescott The Dallas Cowboys have placed an exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott, preventing him from entering free agency.

Newton, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2011 after shooting for 4,576 passing yards and 21 touchdowns, as well as running for 706 yards and 14 touchdowns. Those numbers added up the most combined yards and the most combined touchdowns for a rookie in NFL history.

Auburn's No. 1 overall pick was the first player to score 50 touchdowns per pass and 25 rushing touchdowns in his first three seasons, and he has the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in NFL history, to name just. some of his Multiple league records.

Cousins ​​and Vikings agree to two-year extension The Minnesota Vikings are signing quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​for a new two-year contract extension.

He was named league MVP in 2015 when he led the Panthers to Super Bowl 50, where his team was eventually defeated by Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos.

Injuries have proven to be a family obstacle in recent years, but with an almost complete season to recover under his belt, one of the league's most talented double-threat quarterbacks is poised for his next challenge.