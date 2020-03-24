Cam Newton, 2015 NFL MVP, to be released by Carolina

%MINIFYHTML53a13d740ffa9b10c4b42acf2dc3ed9011% %MINIFYHTML53a13d740ffa9b10c4b42acf2dc3ed9012%

The Carolina Panthers are expected to release quarterback Cam Newton, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The move could come as early as Tuesday and would make the former league MVP a free agent. The Panthers had already moved to replace Newton earlier this month, reaching a deal with free-agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who was successful last season in New Orleans as the Saints' starting starter while Drew Brees was injured. .

The Panthers' attempts to trade Newton this offseason failed. The Chicago Bears seemed interested but instead traded for Nick Foles. It was speculated that the Los Angeles Chargers were interested in the 2015 MVP and could remain a potential landing spot now that he is a free agent. But they could take it and go with Tyrod Taylor as the starter.

The New England Patriots may need a quarterback after Tom Brady's free agent departure to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the Patriots have a tight salary cap situation and have just added Brian Hoyer to accompany Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler. A person familiar with the Patriots' planning said Hoyer's move likely left the team as a quarterback, but left open the possibility that that might change.

There had been speculation that Newton met in Washington with Ron Rivera, the Redskins' newly hired coach who previously coached Newton in Carolina. But the Redskins traded for Kyle Allen, who took over as the Panthers' starting starter last season, while Newton suffered a foot injury, teaming up with Dwayne Haskins.

Newton's situation is complicated by coronavirus-related travel restrictions imposed on players and teams by the NFL. Players cannot travel to meet with teams or undergo physical exams. Teams cannot travel to meet players.

The NFL Society of Physicians has just informed the league and the NFL Players Association that its members would no longer perform physical exams, with the new coronavirus pandemic depleting medical resources. But the league still allows teams to arrange for a free agent or exchanged player to undergo a physical examination by an outside doctor in or near the player's hometown. According to a person familiar with the situation, most outside physicians who perform these physical exams are orthopedists who do not have offices in hospitals affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Still, interested teams could be cautious of going ahead with Newton without their own medical staff involved. Newton has undergone two shoulder surgeries in recent years and missed most of last season due to a foot injury.

He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft for the Panthers and was the league's MVP when he led Carolina to a 15-1 regular season record and a 2016 Super Bowl appearance. Newton, turning 31 years in May, he has thrown for 29,041 yards and 182 touchdowns with 108 interceptions in nine seasons with the Panthers. He was also a robust running back whose dual-purpose skills helped redefine how the quarterback plays in the modern NFL.

He was selected for three Pro Bowls and was the league's offensive rookie in 2011. However, the Panthers are restructuring their roster with the arrival of their new coach, Matt Rhule. Bridgewater is familiar with the system of Rhule's offensive coordinator, Joe Brady, a former Saints assistant prior to his successful stint at LSU working with Joe Burrow Trophy-winning quarterback Heisman.