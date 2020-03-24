Calls to End MPP as America Delays Hearings Due to Coronavirus | News from the United States-Mexico border

%MINIFYHTML9f14bc6cf5ff8a793869771182aeb67b11% %MINIFYHTML9f14bc6cf5ff8a793869771182aeb67b12%

On Monday night, the United States government said that all court hearings for many asylum seekers in the US. USA Those currently in Mexico would be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, sparking outrage from immigrant advocates who have called for the program to end entirely.

"Due to the resulting circumstances of COVID-19, the entire Master Calendar and Merit Hearings for the Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP) currently scheduled through April 22 will be rescheduled," the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

In an attempt to cut asylum claims, President Donald Trump's administration launched MPP, informally known as the "Stay in Mexico,quot; policy, in January 2019, which forced more than 57,000 non-Mexican immigrants to wait in Mexico for their US immigration court USA hearings

"Neither the MPP program nor any hearings will be canceled," the Justice Department statement said.

The statement ordered people with canceled hearing dates to report to their port of entry on the United States-Mexico border to receive a new hearing date.

& # 39; Delays further worsen the dangerous limbo & # 39;

Critics of the MPP have called on the DOJ to end the MPP and postpone immigration courts to contain the health risks caused by the hearings. Many called Monday's decision "dangerous and confusing."

Taylor Levy, a San Antonio-based private attorney, said on Twitter before Monday's announcement that there was "imperative to close the immigration courts,quot; and end the MPP, allowing asylum seekers to take refuge on the spot with their loved ones in the U.S.

It is absolutely imperative that we close immigration courts (except for telephone bond hearings) and #EndMPP. All in #MPP & Detention has a safe home to return to in the US USA to take refuge in the place, #SafeAndTogether. Stop risking lives @DOJ_EOIR and do the right thing! https://t.co/iMy0927aJX – Taylor Levy (@taylorklevy) March 22, 2020

"Delays in the coronavirus will further worsen this dangerous limbo," Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, policy council of the American Immigration Council, tweeted.

Last night, @CBP Y @DOJ_EOIR announced that MPP hearings are suspended until April 22. I ran the numbers. As of January, more than 5,000 people had already been waiting in Mexico for more than six months. Delays in the coronavirus will further worsen this dangerous limbo. pic.twitter.com/VVKfosAiwR – Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) March 24, 2020

Monday's decision "forces incredibly vulnerable families into overcrowded camps that are physically and financially unable to adequately combat a pandemic outbreak." (ICE) has the power to #ParoleThemAll their families and support them #SafeandTogether.

This forces incredibly vulnerable families into overcrowded camps that are physically and financially unable to adequately combat a pandemic outbreak. @ICEgov has the power to #ParoleThemAll their families and support them #SafeandTogether. https://t.co/CagTTsnpkA – Immigrant Defenders Law Center (ImmDef) (@ImmDef) March 24, 2020

However, it looks like MPP will continue for now.

On March 11, the Supreme Court decided to lift the ban on MPP policy pending its decision on an appeal from a lower court.

The judges suspended a ruling by the Ninth Circuit Court two weeks earlier that declared the policy illegal. If the Supreme Court had allowed the decision to remain, the asylum seekers who crossed the border in Arizona and California they would not have been subject to MPP.

MPP has been widely criticized by human rights groups who say that immigrants and asylum seekers sent back to Mexico are vulnerable to kidnapping, rape, theft and other crimes while living in sometimes unsanitary conditions.

According to Antonio Arrellano, acting director of the immigrant rights advocacy group Jolt, MPP is a threat to both immigrants and the international reputation of the United States.

The policy "hurts the United States' position on the world stage, endangers vulnerable people and perpetuates codified racism from the Trump administration," Arrellano said in a statement after the Supreme Court decision.