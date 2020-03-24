California trials suspended for 60 days – Up News Info Los Angeles

– California Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye on Monday suspended all jury trials in California's superior courts for 60 days and allowed the courts to immediately adopt new rules to address the impact of the coronavirus impact.

Cantile-Sakauye said her order was aimed at ensuring that California courts can comply with strict health directives, such as keeping the recommended six feet of distance between people, in a bid to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

“Courts cannot meet these health restrictions and continue to operate as they have in the past. Court proceedings require meetings of court personnel, litigants, attorneys, witnesses and juries, well above the numbers allowed to meet under current executive and health orders, "said Cantil-Sakauye." Many court facilities in California are poorly equipped to effectively allow for social distancing and other public health requirements necessary to protect those involved in court proceedings and prevent the further spread of COVID-19. "

Also Monday, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Kevin C. Brazile signed an order restricting access in county courts to judges, commissioners, court personnel, and authorized persons until further notice.

Brazile's order included the continuation of all misdemeanor cases in which the defendant was out of custody for 90 days, unless required by law, and made bond review hearings a priority matter for the next several years. 60 days.

The order also closed the Beverly Hills, Catalina and Spring Street courts to the public until further notice.

"In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the court has taken numerous measures to protect the public it serves, as well as its staff and judicial officials, while complying with its legal obligations," Brazile said. "In doing so, the court is committed to implementing measures recommended by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and consistent with our obligation to maintain a place of safe work,quot;.

