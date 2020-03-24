California needs thousands more hospital beds – Up News Info Los Angeles

– California is critically low on much-needed equipment to fight the coronavirus.

In Long Beach, the Community Hospital reopened after being closed since 2018, to help ease the burden of the expected shortage of beds in the hospital. It will supply 158 beds, a small portion of the 50,000 needed.

"We currently have 116 hospitals in the state of California," Newsom said in a briefing on Monday. “We have just 75,000 licensed beds. We need an additional 50,000 beds in our system. "

Newsom is asking hospitals across the state to add 30,000 beds. He says the state will supply the remaining 20,000.

"Identify specific assets across the state, including motels and hotels," said the governor.

FEMA has already helped establish a 250-bed mobile hospital at the Riverside County Fairgrounds and the 1,000-bed Naval Hospital Ship USNS Mercy is headed to Los Angeles.

California also needs 200 million pieces of protective equipment for healthcare workers, including masks, goggles, gloves, shoe covers, and more.

Private companies like Elon Musk from Tesla, local schools and other sources have stepped forward to contribute what they have.

As the state continues to take steps to protect the community against COVID-19, Newsom also announced other measures.

It is calling Californians who are not listening to the order to stay home, closing all state parking lots, and asking subway passengers to only get out and get in through the back doors to protect the drivers and passengers sitting in front. Newsom also announced an online portal, where at-risk residents can sign up for coronavirus testing.

Los Angeles City Mayor Eric Garcetti also opened the Angeleno Fund to help families in financial difficulties during the pandemic.

"$ 10 million to provide cash assistance specifically for Los Angeles families who need income the most," said Garcetti.

