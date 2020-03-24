California chief justice suspends jury trials statewide for 60 days – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye ordered Monday night to suspend all jury trials in state superior courts for 60 days in light of the coronavirus pandemic COVID-19.

The chief justice said that courts cannot function as usual while observing social distancing and other health directives from federal, state and local authorities.

"The courts cannot comply with these health restrictions and continue to operate as they have in the past," Cantil-Sakauye wrote in the order.

The order allows some exceptions. He says trial court judges can hold trials during the suspension "in the event that good cause is proven or through the use of remote technology, when appropriate."

The president of the court wrote in the order that, in addition to the difficulty of the courts in providing social distancing during trials, the closure of schools means that many court employees, trial participants and potential jurors must stay home with their children.

"These restrictions have also made it nearly impossible for courts to assemble juries," he wrote.

As Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Cantil-Sakauye chairs the San Francisco-based California Judicial Council, the regulatory body for the state judicial system.

"The World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States and the state of California have recognized that the world, the country and the state are facing a life-threatening pandemic caused by the COVID-19 virus "Cantil-Sakauye wrote.

