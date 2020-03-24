Home Entertainment Byron Allen loses the Supreme Court case: all 9 judges voted against...

Byron Allen loses the Supreme Court case: all 9 judges voted against him!

Byron Allen, the successful black businessman who owns dozens of cable networks has lost his 5-year battle with Comcast. Yesterday, the United States Supreme Court dismissed his case: all 9 judges voted against him. Even the judges that many consider "progressive,quot;.

Byron accused Comcast of discriminating against him and other minority-owned television networks.

The millionaire tycoon argued that Comcast refused to license its television channels, which include Comedy.tv, Cats.tv and Pets.tv because it is black.

