Byron Allen loses the Supreme Court case: all 9 judges voted against him!

Byron Allen, the successful black businessman who owns dozens of cable networks has lost his 5-year battle with Comcast. Yesterday, the United States Supreme Court dismissed his case: all 9 judges voted against him. Even the judges that many consider "progressive,quot;.

Byron accused Comcast of discriminating against him and other minority-owned television networks.

The millionaire tycoon argued that Comcast refused to license its television channels, which include Comedy.tv, Cats.tv and Pets.tv because it is black.

But the Supreme Court ruled Monday that Allen could not prove that Comcast would have licensed its channels if it were not black, a charge Byron claimed was "impossible to meet."

"This is a very bad day for our country," Byron said in a statement Monday.

"Unfortunately, the Supreme Court has issued a ruling that is detrimental to the civil rights of millions of Americans."

Allen added: "We will continue our fight by going to Congress and presidential candidates to review the statute to overcome this decision of the United States Supreme Court, which significantly diminishes our civil rights."