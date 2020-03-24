Butterfly Bags – Up News Info Detroit

Detroit, MI (Up News Info Detroit) – Butterfly Handbags was founded by Michelle Smart in 2015. We are a Detroit-based social business that reaches out to women who re-enter the community from prison. Our primary mission is to provide formerly incarcerated women with transition training and employment opportunities to help reduce or eliminate their recidivism.

MICHELLE SMART, FOUNDER BAGS FOR BUTTERFLIES

When they build the bags, it actually represents them rebuilding their lives piece by piece.

Our program is a nine month program, so eventually they will make the transition and our goal is entrepreneurship or employment.

CHARLEEN BILLUPS – DESIGNER

Everyone in jail says, "You're coming back because you're so bad!" At that time you had to be bad because you had to defend yourself there. But when I knew I was leaving, I knew that I am not the person they say I am, and that I will be the person I was before entering … I am a good person.

Michelle Smart adds that we use reused wood, we select that material because we want to demonstrate how something that is considered to be of no value, how it can be transformed into something new and beautiful.

The ultimate goal of Bags to Butterflies is to reach as many women as we can to empower them so they know they have a network of support and care.

