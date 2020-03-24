BTS presents series to help fans learn Korean amid social estrangement

Do you want to learn a new language while practicing social distancing? BTS is here to help
K-Pop group is helping fans learn Korean by launching 30 lessons via the Weverse fan community platform. The educational materials will cover a number of topics, including consonants and vowels, vocabulary, and greetings and expressions.
According to Rolling Stone, each lesson lasts approximately three minutes and has been developed by researchers from the Korean Language Content Institute and Professor Heo Yong from the Korean Education Department of Hankuk University of Foreign Studies. The group's record label Big Hit Entertainment told the magazine that the episodes are "designed to be easy and fun for global fans who find it difficult to enjoy BTS music and content due to the language barrier." .
"There are only limited ways that our fans can learn Korean with ease," said the founder of Big Hit Entertainment, Bang Si-Hyukhe said in a statement to the store. "Big Hit has created Korean learning media using artist content for a more rewarding and immersive experience for our fans."
According to the publication, the series was first announced in February; However, the idea for the show was developed after fans started asking for BTS's videos to be subtitled in English. The lessons will also reportedly reuse footage from the boy band's reality show. Run BTS! and YouTube series Bangtan Bombs Y BTS episodes.
Fans won't have to wait long to access the lessons, either. Fans can find them on Weverse starting March 24.
John Shearer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
In February, the band, which consists of RM, Jin, SUGA, I hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook —Announced the cancellation of four shows on tour in Seoul. The concerts, which were part of the Map of the Soul tour and originally scheduled for April 11, 12, 18 and 19 at the Olympic Stadium, were canceled due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
Several other artists have also had to cancel or postpone shows. To read about other ways the coronavirus is affecting Hollywood and the entertainment industry, click here.
