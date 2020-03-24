BTS presents series to help fans learn Korean amid social estrangement

Do you want to learn a new language while practicing social distancing? BTS is here to help

K-Pop group is helping fans learn Korean by launching 30 lessons via the Weverse fan community platform. The educational materials will cover a number of topics, including consonants and vowels, vocabulary, and greetings and expressions.

According to Rolling Stone, each lesson lasts approximately three minutes and has been developed by researchers from the Korean Language Content Institute and Professor Heo Yong from the Korean Education Department of Hankuk University of Foreign Studies. The group's record label Big Hit Entertainment told the magazine that the episodes are "designed to be easy and fun for global fans who find it difficult to enjoy BTS music and content due to the language barrier." .

"There are only limited ways that our fans can learn Korean with ease," said the founder of Big Hit Entertainment, Bang Si-Hyukhe said in a statement to the store. "Big Hit has created Korean learning media using artist content for a more rewarding and immersive experience for our fans."