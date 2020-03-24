Britain closes to stop coronavirus. More or less.

LONDON – A day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a virtual blockade on Britain, London's subways were packed with passengers during rush hour, as a tugboat marched across the Thames, a speaker serenaded the handful of pedestrians ashore. with the Monty Python song "Always look,quot; on the bright side of life ".
It was a day of confusion and contradictory images in Britain, as people struggled to adapt to a national closure that, although unprecedented in the post-World War II era, was not yet reaching those in force in France, Spain or Italy .
Much of London was deserted, as the British responded with stoicism and greater acceptance than they had shown to previous efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus. But the new restrictions raised troubling questions, particularly about what kinds of jobs were vital enough to warrant leaving home.
On Monday night, Mr. Johnson asked the British to stay at home for the next 21 days, except for occasional trips for food, medicine or exercise. It formed an additional exception for commuters "where this is absolutely necessary and cannot be done from home," but left employers to decide whether to tell their staff to work from home.
Commuters flocked to underground stations on Tuesday, where heavily reduced service meant that the trains were as full as on a normal working day, and the government showed no inclination to reduce those numbers. Instead, he urged Transport for London, which is run by the city's mayor Sadiq Khan, to restore normal service.
"At work, in many, many cases, you can observe the two-meter rule," said Britain's health secretary Matt Hancock, referring to the social distancing the government is promoting. Those who cannot work from home must go to work, he said, "to keep the country running."
Part of the problem, analysts say, is that the government has yet to implement fiscal measures to cushion the blow to independent workers who lose their jobs. British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said the Treasury was struggling to put together a package, but that it was "incredibly complicated."
Britain The determination to keep parts of the economy running, even as he tries to isolate much of society, echoed the debate in Washington, where President Trump has argued that shutting down the economy for several months could be more damaging than the epidemic itself.
There were signs of a split within the UK on how the new rules should be applied. The Johnson government said construction on commercial and residential sites could continue as those workers were able to practice proper spacing. But authorities in Scotland closed the construction of everything but hospitals.
In London, Hancock said the government would build a 4,000-patient temporary hospital at the ExCel Center, a cavernous conference center in the Docklands. The hospital, one of at least four planned for the country, will begin treating patients with the virus "within a few days," he said.
The number of reported coronavirus cases in Britain rose to 8,077 on Tuesday, an increase of 1,427 from Monday, while the number of deaths rose by 88 to 422, the biggest jump in a single day since the spread began.
When the hospitals were full, Mr. Hancock announced a campaign to recruit 250,000 volunteers to help the overburdened National Health Service. Volunteers will also help the 1.5 million older people the government has asked to be quarantined for 12 weeks. About 12,000 retired doctors and nurses have agreed to return to work.
Public health experts said Britain's closure had finally put the country on the right track after two weeks in which Johnson resisted taking more vigorous action. But some still expressed concern that the government was not moving fast enough to expand testing and contact tracing to slow the spread of the virus.
"We have definitely bought time," said Professor Devi Sridhar, director of the global health governance program at the University of Edinburgh. “My fear is that people will think that the closure solves the problem. We need to do a lot more testing, tracing, and isolating to use the next three weeks correctly. "
Even members of Mr. Johnson's Conservative Party criticized the government for the slow pace of the tests.
"It appears that we are testing virtually no more people daily than a week ago, when the commitment was to increase the daily number of tests from 5,000 to 25,000," said Jeremy Hunt, former health secretary, in Parliament. .
Hunt noted that the tests were "a vital part of the success of suppression strategies in South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong. "
A dispute over crowded subways suggested that politics were beginning to bleed out in Britain's response to the crisis.
In a televised briefing on 10 Downing Street, Hancock hit Mayor Khan, a Labor Party politician.
"There is no good reason in the information that I have seen that current tube supply levels should be as low as they are," Hancock said. "We should have more subway trains running."
Minutes later, a spokesman for the mayor responded, saying that nearly a third of the subway staff was unavailable, either due to illness or the need to isolate themselves. He criticized the government for refusing to close construction sites or provide "adequate financial support,quot; to freelancers.
There were also questions about how strictly the government plans to crack down on people who ignore the restrictions.
While Mr Johnson said that the police would enforce the blockade, and there were photos of the police closing stores, the British police force is very thin. And the fine for those who violate the rules is only £ 30, around $ 35, though authorities said it could increase.
The government even had trouble explaining how the new rules apply to people in relationships that don't live with their partners. When asked for guidance, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jenny Harries said the government did not want people to move from one home to another.
Perhaps, Dr. Harries said with a strange glimmer of humor in gloomy times, "You should test the strength of your relationship,quot; by moving in together.
Andrew Testa contributed reporting.