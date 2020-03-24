Britain closes to stop coronavirus. More or less.

In London, Hancock said the government would build a 4,000-patient temporary hospital at the ExCel Center, a cavernous conference center in the Docklands. The hospital, one of at least four planned for the country, will begin treating patients with the virus "within a few days," he said.

The number of reported coronavirus cases in Britain rose to 8,077 on Tuesday, an increase of 1,427 from Monday, while the number of deaths rose by 88 to 422, the biggest jump in a single day since the spread began.

When the hospitals were full, Mr. Hancock announced a campaign to recruit 250,000 volunteers to help the overburdened National Health Service. Volunteers will also help the 1.5 million older people the government has asked to be quarantined for 12 weeks. About 12,000 retired doctors and nurses have agreed to return to work.

Public health experts said Britain's closure had finally put the country on the right track after two weeks in which Johnson resisted taking more vigorous action. But some still expressed concern that the government was not moving fast enough to expand testing and contact tracing to slow the spread of the virus.

"We have definitely bought time," said Professor Devi Sridhar, director of the global health governance program at the University of Edinburgh. “My fear is that people will think that the closure solves the problem. We need to do a lot more testing, tracing, and isolating to use the next three weeks correctly. "