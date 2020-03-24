Bright Detroit is dedicated to building successful families for children – Up News Info Detroit

Detroit, MI (Up News Info Detroit) – Brilliant Detroit is dedicated to building successful families and neighborhoods for children where families with children ages 0 to 8 have what they need to be school ready, healthy and stable. We do this by providing proven programming and year-round support at Brilliant Detroit homes in high-need neighborhoods.

%MINIFYHTML831abf28e9a1a500ac29753d5eebdc4013% %MINIFYHTML831abf28e9a1a500ac29753d5eebdc4014%

CINDY EGGLETON – CO-FOUNDER, BRIGHT DETROIT

%MINIFYHTML831abf28e9a1a500ac29753d5eebdc4015% %MINIFYHTML831abf28e9a1a500ac29753d5eebdc4016%

Our mission is to create successful neighborhoods for children where all children ages 0 to 8 are ready so that school and families have everything they need to be healthy and stable.

We do that by creating or transforming neighborhood homes into family centers where evidence-based programs occur.

The need for families, in addition to complying with basic programming and activities that can help them move forward, is a feeling of consecutiveness.

Brilliant Detroit is based on a Los Angeles model that says families must be at the center of all work, and when families help generate results, results happen.

It's a great variety, you walk in, and we sit with you and say if you can wish a star, what do you want for yourself and your family? And you help design a way forward.

This is truly an effort by and by effort, which is why we again believe that systems have sometimes failed people; people will not fail each other.

I see hope I see children who are learning to speak here, learning to read. We truly believe that when people can connect and join, change happens.

© 2019 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.