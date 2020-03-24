Home Local News Bright Detroit is dedicated to building successful families for children – Up...

Bright Detroit is dedicated to building successful families for children – Up News Info Detroit

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Bright Detroit is dedicated to building successful families for children - CBS Detroit
%MINIFYHTML831abf28e9a1a500ac29753d5eebdc4011% %MINIFYHTML831abf28e9a1a500ac29753d5eebdc4012%

Detroit, MI (Up News Info Detroit) – Brilliant Detroit is dedicated to building successful families and neighborhoods for children where families with children ages 0 to 8 have what they need to be school ready, healthy and stable. We do this by providing proven programming and year-round support at Brilliant Detroit homes in high-need neighborhoods.

%MINIFYHTML831abf28e9a1a500ac29753d5eebdc4013%%MINIFYHTML831abf28e9a1a500ac29753d5eebdc4014%

CINDY EGGLETON – CO-FOUNDER, BRIGHT DETROIT

%MINIFYHTML831abf28e9a1a500ac29753d5eebdc4015% %MINIFYHTML831abf28e9a1a500ac29753d5eebdc4016%

Our mission is to create successful neighborhoods for children where all children ages 0 to 8 are ready so that school and families have everything they need to be healthy and stable.

We do that by creating or transforming neighborhood homes into family centers where evidence-based programs occur.

The need for families, in addition to complying with basic programming and activities that can help them move forward, is a feeling of consecutiveness.

Brilliant Detroit is based on a Los Angeles model that says families must be at the center of all work, and when families help generate results, results happen.

It's a great variety, you walk in, and we sit with you and say if you can wish a star, what do you want for yourself and your family? And you help design a way forward.

This is truly an effort by and by effort, which is why we again believe that systems have sometimes failed people; people will not fail each other.

I see hope I see children who are learning to speak here, learning to read. We truly believe that when people can connect and join, change happens.

© 2019 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©