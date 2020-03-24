Bright Detroit is dedicated to building successful families for children – Up News Info Detroit

Detroit, MI (Up News Info Detroit) – Brilliant Detroit is dedicated to building successful families and neighborhoods for children where families with children ages 0 to 8 have what they need to be school ready, healthy and stable. We do this by providing proven programming and year-round support at Brilliant Detroit homes in high-need neighborhoods.
CINDY EGGLETON – CO-FOUNDER, BRIGHT DETROIT
Our mission is to create successful neighborhoods for children where all children ages 0 to 8 are ready so that school and families have everything they need to be healthy and stable.
We do that by creating or transforming neighborhood homes into family centers where evidence-based programs occur.
The need for families, in addition to complying with basic programming and activities that can help them move forward, is a feeling of consecutiveness.
Brilliant Detroit is based on a Los Angeles model that says families must be at the center of all work, and when families help generate results, results happen.
It's a great variety, you walk in, and we sit with you and say if you can wish a star, what do you want for yourself and your family? And you help design a way forward.
This is truly an effort by and by effort, which is why we again believe that systems have sometimes failed people; people will not fail each other.
I see hope I see children who are learning to speak here, learning to read. We truly believe that when people can connect and join, change happens.
© 2019 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.