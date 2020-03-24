Boris Johnson Coronavirus Speech to UK Seen by 28 Million – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML0e3b1e64e0b3d8d345f20f7d889b7ab311% %MINIFYHTML0e3b1e64e0b3d8d345f20f7d889b7ab312%

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's sober nation speech on the coronavirus will become one of the most-watched moments in the history of UK television.

Johnson's message to the country, in which he introduced a three-week blockade to help stop the spread of COVID-19, was broadcast at 8:30 p.m. via BBC One, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5, BBC News and Sky News.

%MINIFYHTML0e3b1e64e0b3d8d345f20f7d889b7ab313% %MINIFYHTML0e3b1e64e0b3d8d345f20f7d889b7ab314%

In the 15-minute space in which he was speaking, nearly 28 million people were watching, according to live BARB ratings figures provided by overnights.tv.

%MINIFYHTML0e3b1e64e0b3d8d345f20f7d889b7ab315% %MINIFYHTML0e3b1e64e0b3d8d345f20f7d889b7ab316%

The staggering number puts him ahead of many famous broadcasts in Britain, including the Opening and Closing Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics, which were viewed by 24.4M and 24.6M respectively.

In fact, it may only be the second after Princess Diana's funeral, which aired to an audience of 31 million in 1997.