Boosie Badazz continues to weigh on Dwyane Wade's transgender daughter

In a recent Instagram Live session, the Baton Rouge rapper elaborates on his statements insisting that Zaya is the son of the NBA star rather than his daughter.

Despite the great reaction he received for his comment on Dwyane WadeZaya's transgender daughter Boosie Badazz (Lil boosie) still defends his comments. In a recent Instagram Live session, the Baton Rouge rapper drew up his remarks in which he insisted that Zaya is Dwyane's son rather than daughter.

"I have gay people around me, I have nothing against any gay people," he said in the Monday, March 23 broadcast. "I have gay people working for me, I have gay people in my family. All I said (about Zaya) was not to do that to him."

The rapper went on to say, "I have nothing against gay anyone. I love people. I don't hate white people, I don't hate black people. I don't hate people. All I said was don't do that to him. That is all I said. "

Boosie hinted that Zaya was too young to make such a big decision. "At 11 or 12 I don't know if I'm going to go shopping at Dillard & # 39; s or Footlocker. Did you listen? I don't know if I'm going to university or staying. Big decisions that I still can't make." celebrated.

Boosie received negative responses after voicing her opinion, which many considered transphobic, about the 12-year-old boy of the former basketball player who came out as a transgender earlier this year. He begged the NBA star, "Don't cut the crap out of him, bruh. Like, bruh, really, if he's going to be gay, then he's gay. But don't cut the crap out of him, bruh."

"You didn't dress him up as a woman, dude. He's 12 years old. He's not there yet. He hasn't made his final decisions yet. Don't cut your shit, Dwyane." Wade, "urged the hip-hop star.