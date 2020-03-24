Bloomington Lake Good Samaritans Rescue Snowshoer – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A snowshoe is fine thanks to the quick thinking of two good Samaritans on Monday afternoon.

The Bloomington Fire Department says the two men saw a snowshoe fall across Lower Penn Lake. They rowed towards him in a kayak and pulled him out of the water.

The racket was not hurt, it was just cold and shaken. The fire department says no one should be on the ice anymore.