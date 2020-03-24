Bloomington Lake Good Samaritans Rescue Snowshoer – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML391418a6e107fa1fb344290d0ca9f8cd11% %MINIFYHTML391418a6e107fa1fb344290d0ca9f8cd12%
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A snowshoe is fine thanks to the quick thinking of two good Samaritans on Monday afternoon.
The Bloomington Fire Department says the two men saw a snowshoe fall across Lower Penn Lake. They rowed towards him in a kayak and pulled him out of the water.
%MINIFYHTML391418a6e107fa1fb344290d0ca9f8cd13%%MINIFYHTML391418a6e107fa1fb344290d0ca9f8cd14%
The racket was not hurt, it was just cold and shaken. The fire department says no one should be on the ice anymore.