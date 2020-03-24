Beware of Coronavirus Inspection Scammers – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Authorities are asking Angelenos to be alert to potential scammers going door-to-door to take advantage of vulnerable people through the use of the coronavirus pandemic.

Los Angeles police issued a notice Tuesday warning people not to be fooled by anyone selling false vaccines, offering evidence or money in connection with the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Following the protocols being implemented across the state to combat COVID-19, some will seek to take advantage of the elderly and / or those who are not fully informed," police wrote.

The notice was accompanied by photos of fake inspectors dressed in hazardous materials suits and scammers in fake government outfits.

People were advised not to open their doors to anyone they did not know and to always ask to see ID cards.

If you feel you have encountered a scammer, call the LAPD hotline at 877-ASK-LAPD.