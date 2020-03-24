Bethenny Frankel supports medical professionals with the donation of a million masks

%MINIFYHTMLf9daf4db6f232e89df1067c1cb0e0ed711% %MINIFYHTMLf9daf4db6f232e89df1067c1cb0e0ed712%

To contribute through his BStrong Foundation, the former star of & # 39; The Real Housewives of New York City & # 39; He claims to have 'many medical masks shipped directly from other countries to hospitals'.

Bethenny Frankel and its BStrong Foundation are donating a million masks to medical professionals amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

After star donations, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Rihanna Y Ariana Grande, the 49-year-old ex "The Real Housewives of New York City"Star revealed that his foundation has an international business network that produces masks, and will donate a million in the coming days to medical professionals across the United States.

"Every time there is a disaster I really hear from my followers on social media," he told Radio.com. "They are all over the world and sometimes they let me know what's going on faster than the news for me. So a couple of people were talking about the masks. I get over a thousand messages a day with people from all over the country every hospital, every clinic, all panicked and out of supplies. "

The reality TV star went on to say that he has a grid system for deciding where his resources are most needed, adding: "We decided … to keep them on a grid so that we have masks on the major orders for thousands assigned to certain hospitals. No we have paperwork and we move very fast. "

While the staff produced the products, the star also insisted that she make sure they followed the advice of health professionals to practice social distancing while working in the Florida warehouse.

"My partner is in Florida, quarantining, except when they enter our warehouse, which will only have around six people at a time and they are six feet away wearing gloves and masks, trying to get together," he explained. "We are sending many medical masks directly from other countries to hospitals."

Bethenny continued, I think this is a global reset. It is terrible and very sad … The most important thing for people is to stay calm, calm and calm and to be a good person in a crisis. "