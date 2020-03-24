Ben Affleck saw Ana de Armas kiss in L.A.

%MINIFYHTML5c75c0d4b5bfa44ae19193bf4886c18a11% %MINIFYHTML5c75c0d4b5bfa44ae19193bf4886c18a12%

WENN / Adriana M. Barazza / Instar

Before this, the rumored lovebirds who played husband and wife in & # 39; Deep Water & # 39; They were seen welcoming while enjoying vacations in Costa Rica and Cuba.

Up News Info –

Ben Affleck Y Ana de Armas They have really sealed their romance with a loving kiss.

The beloved couple has been seen looking cozy in Costa Rica and in the actress's native Cuba in recent weeks, but on Monday night (March 23, 20) Ben and Ana made it clear that they were dating when they broke up sharing a kiss as they walked. "Knives out"The star's dog, Elvis, near the Oscar-winning Brentwood home in Los Angeles.

%MINIFYHTML5c75c0d4b5bfa44ae19193bf4886c18a13% %MINIFYHTML5c75c0d4b5bfa44ae19193bf4886c18a14%

The stars, who play husband and wife in director Adrian Lyne's new movie "Deep water"They brought their romance to Hollywood last week (ends March 20, 20) and looked like boyfriends when they went out for coffee in the middle of the coronavirus blockade.