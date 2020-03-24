Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are quarantined together after a romantic getaway

%MINIFYHTMLfcb5fe6b6fb25233d14591115120b06411% %MINIFYHTMLfcb5fe6b6fb25233d14591115120b06412%

WENN / Patricia Schlein

The 'Knives Out' actress reportedly he's & # 39; very happy & # 39; and he loves to spend time with her new boyfriend as they stay together at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Up News Info –

Ben Affleck Y Ana de Armas They are not letting the coronavirus pandemic get in the way of their burgeoning romance. A few days after he took his flirting to social media, the "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"The actor broke up to have practiced self-isolation along with his"Deep water"co-star".

After having returned to Los Angeles after spending time together in Cuba and Costa Rica, the rumored couple enjoyed each other's company more as they quarantined at home. "Ana is very happy with Ben," a source told Us Weekly about the situation. "She loves spending time with him and they have great chemistry and they have a lot of fun together."

Ben and Ana first sent the language when they were seen together in their hometown of Havana, Cuba, in early February. The couple, who met during the filming of their upcoming psychological thriller "Deep Water," continued their romantic getaway in Costa Rica. There, they were caught flaunting PDAs while strolling down a beach. At one point, he was seen bending down to kiss her.

An eyewitness stated that "League of Justice"star" seems happily happy and dizzy "when he was with the new Bond girl in"No time to dieThe source explained, "You can't stop smiling and laughing. He is clearly very interested in Ana. "The insider went on to explain that the couple" have stayed at their beach house relaxing "and" going out for a walk at sunset every day and they look very happy together. "

Days later, Ben opened up more about his affair with Ana. When the 31-year-old beauty posted a series of photos on her social media account, the ex-husband of Jennifer Garner He jokingly demanded a credit for the photos of her that he claimed to have taken.

On how Ben's ex-wife reacted to his new romance with Anna, a source informed Us Weekly that Jennifer "had completely strayed from Ben in a romantic sense." The source added: "She considers him a friend, thinks he is a good father to her children and respects him. She is happy in her own life and supports him and happy for him and their relationship."