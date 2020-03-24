Behati Prinsloo laughs at pregnancy rumors sparked by her daughter's Instagram post

%MINIFYHTML4677b83375a04a1b45d332e1c9f4308b11% %MINIFYHTML4677b83375a04a1b45d332e1c9f4308b12%

WENN / Instar

Addressing the ultrasound-like image, Adam Levine's wife says her 3-year-old daughter Dusty posted a photo that she thought "was weird and cool and left her."

Up News Info –

Behati Prinsloo you are not pregnant with your third child. Flooded with congratulatory messages after her daughter accidentally posted an Instagram photo that many assumed was an ultrasound, the wife of Maroon 5 Leader Adam Levine He laughed at the speculation that has caused eddies.

"Guys. This is not an ultrasound hahaha. Dusty grabbed my phone and somehow posted this photo from my photo library, I thought it was weird and cool and left it," the 31-year-old beauty offered a clarification on Monday 23rd. of March. "But now everyone congratulates me on my third pregnancy, it's a close-up of my black and white pants!"

%MINIFYHTML4677b83375a04a1b45d332e1c9f4308b13% %MINIFYHTML4677b83375a04a1b45d332e1c9f4308b14%

<br />

%MINIFYHTML4677b83375a04a1b45d332e1c9f4308b15% %MINIFYHTML4677b83375a04a1b45d332e1c9f4308b16%

In addition to making things clear, Prinsloo also shared his amazement at the rumor that his daughter's post generated. In an Instagram Story feed, she said, "Wow, this photo that was accidentally posted by my 3-year-old son got a lot of attention, haha."

Upon learning who was behind the Prinsloo post, celebrity hairstylist Harry Josh burst into the comment section: "He hacked you !!" In the meantime, "Made in usa"Actress Sarah Wright He confessed that she "was trying to figure out what this was" before the model came up with her explanation.

One fanatic in particular found the accidental announcement amid the coronavirus crisis. "Dusty at just 3 years old just trolling people around the world! I'm more than dead! Thanks Dusty! Make me laugh so hard in this quarantine!"

Prinsloo has had two daughters, Dusty Rose, 3, and Gio Grace, 2, with Levine. In late May 2019, it opened during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"That her rocker husband wanted five children." And I thought I wanted five, but now I think maybe three or four will be good, "he added." You know, Adam can't have it all. "