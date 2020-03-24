Baylor Bears crowned champions – Up News Info Tampa

If you've been following us for the past week, you know Axios Sports has been running a simulation of the NCAA Tournament based on the final bracheology we had from ESPN bracket specialist Joe Lunardi before the tournament's cancellation.

Yesterday, the tournament field was down to just two teams, top seed Baylor and four Maryland seed, playing for everything at a virtual Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Well, in the end, it is the Baylor Bears who have won first place, winning the first national championship on the show.

🏆🏆🏆 BAYLOR WINS NATURE! Final Score: Baylor 79, Maryland 74 ⭐️ team of all tournaments: – Jared Butler, So., Baylor (Top Player)

– Anthony Cowan Jr., Sr., Maryland

– Myles Powell, Sr., Seton Hall

– Vernon Carey Jr., P. Duke

– Jalen Smith, So., Maryland https://t.co/839KoC4rxk pic.twitter.com/K46S70YMFk – Kendall Baker (@TheKendallBaker) March 24, 2020

The five-point win for the Bears was led by guard Jared Butler's hot shot from the depths as he was four-for-five from a three-point range accumulating 19 points, earning a place across the tournament team in the process . Meanwhile, second-year forward Freddie Gillespie added 16 points and nine rebounds in the victory.

For Maryland, the duo of Anthony Cowan Jr. (20 points 4 assists) and Jalen Smith (17 points 13 rebounds) was not enough to win the program's second national championship.

Instead, it is the Bears who cut virtual networks and coach Scott Drew cementing his legacy as one of the most successful artists of all time and likely earning a place in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.