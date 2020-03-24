Barnet redundancies to be avoided, says President Tony Kleanthous | Football news

%MINIFYHTML582e9e8ac64b1b26540b58ddbf5f4cdb11% %MINIFYHTML582e9e8ac64b1b26540b58ddbf5f4cdb12%





Barnet President Tony Kleanthous hopes to keep most of the 60 employees who faced layoffs

Barnet President Tony Kleanthous says that most of the 60 employees he served with on layoff last week can now stay at the club.

The National League side last week told employees, including head coach Darren Currie, that they were going to lose their jobs without cash flow coming in as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

But Kleanthous, who described the original move as "heartbreaking," now says government support should keep layoffs to a minimum.

He said: "The number of people affected, excluding the academy, is now less than half a dozen, which for various reasons, for example termination of contract, returned abroad, etc., would have left anyway."

With no income from game days or The Hive club stadium, which remains closed to all but community relief services, Barnet is suffering operating losses of around £ 100,000 per month.

Kleanthous, the club's owner since 1994, says he is ready to make a big commitment to keep his Academy staff on the job, but he hopes there will be more government support. He said: "Due to the decline and cancellation of our license, we will no longer be allowed to operate as an EPPP Academy, even if we wanted to.

"Covid-19 has brought a premature end to our operation and we have asked the FA and EFL for a license extension.

"Given that they themselves are lobbying for government support, we hope that they will fully appreciate our situation and help us in this small but very important way.

"If they agree, we will only receive 50% of the required £ 500m funding, so we are committed to making the balance available and suspending all Academy staff and guaranteeing their work in the foreseeable future. We are awaiting the outcome of this request. "

Barnet is currently 11th in the National League, four points behind the play-off positions, but has several games on hand for everyone else in the division.

It remains to be decided whether the league will play the rest of the season or cancel it entirely.