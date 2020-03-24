Bangladeshi scientists create a $ 3 kit. Can it help detect COVID-19? The | Bangladesh News

Dhaka, Bangladesh – Scientists in Bangladesh have developed a $ 3 test kit that they say can detect the coronavirus in less than 15 minutes.

The South Asian nation's pharmaceutical regulator, the Directorate General for Drug Administration (DGDA), gave the go-ahead for mass production of the kit last Thursday, saying it would ease pressure on pathology services struggling with the coronavirus detection.

Bangladesh's largest vernacular newspaper, Prothom Alo, reported last week that only 1,732 test kits are available in a country of nearly 180 million people.

Furthermore, according to to a report from The Business Standard, the Bangladeshi government has so far prepared only 29 intensive care unit (ICU) beds for COVID-19 patients in five hospitals in Dhaka.

Most private hospitals that have ICU facilities refuse to admit patients with even mild symptoms in the midst of the COVID-19 scare.

Similar kit developed in China

The kit developed by Gonoshasthaya-RNA Biotech Limited of Bangladesh is similar to the one developed in January by scientists in China when the coronavirus outbreak intensified in China's Hubei province.

A Guardian report said the Australian regulatory authority "urgently approved four Australian companies,quot; to import the test kit developed by Chinese scientists after those companies tried to supply it to the Australian market.

Some experts say that because the kit looks for antibodies made by white blood cells in response to the virus rather than the virus itself, there is a margin of error where it could return a false negative if used at the wrong time.

The standard laboratory test for coronavirus is known as a reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), which detects the virus genome instead of the antibodies produced to fight it.

Dr. Bijon Kumar Sil, the leader of the Bangladeshi research team that invented the kit, told Al Jazeera that his test, known as the 'dot transfer test', looks for antibodies in the blood that are they create in response to a given virus.

"The coronavirus or any type of virus enters the body through the nose, mouth, or eyes, then binds to cells in the throat that make a protein," Sil said.

Viruses are made up of an outer layer of protein, which carries the virus's DNA or RNA, the genetic code with instructions for making new copies of the virus, he said.

& # 39; It is cheap to produce & # 39;

The infected cell reads the RNA and begins to make proteins that eventually multiply the virus, Sil said.

"But as the infection progresses within the human cell, the human immune system at one stage produces specific antibodies in the blood to fight the specific virus," he said.

"Antibodies are one of the key weapons against viruses in the arsenal of our immune system," he said.

"Our dot blot test detects the specific antibody in the blood created by the white blood cells in response to the coronavirus," he said, adding that the antibody tests use samples of blood serum, saliva and sputum to provide results within minutes.

Dr. Sil invented a similar kit to detect the SARS coronavirus while working in Singapore during the outbreak of respiratory disease in 2003. The Chinese government later bought the patent for the kit he developed, as it proved to be effective in detecting the coronavirus. SARS ". in most cases,quot;.

"The best part of this quick kit is that it is cheap (about $ 3) to produce unlike the RT-PCR test kit, which is expensive," he said.

An RT-PCR kit costs around $ 120 to $ 130. A specialized biosecurity laboratory is also needed to house a PCR machine, each of which can cost between $ 15,000 and $ 90,000, Dr. Mohibullah Khondoker said. , a member of Dr. Sil's research team.

Khondoker said that only a few pathology laboratories in Bangladesh have the desired level of biosecurity for performing RT-PCR tests, "while most laboratories can perform our rapid point transfer test."

Dot-blot kit limitations

However, Dr. Md Shajedur Rahman Shawon, a researcher at the University of New South Wales Health Big Data Research Center in Australia, said the & # 39; point transfer test & # 39; It has its disadvantages.

Shawon said the quick kit looks for antibodies in the blood produced in response to coronavirus infection, while RT-PCR looks for the virus itself (through the extraction of RNA) in respiratory samples.

"Since the rapid test is based on the presence of a sufficient amount of antibodies in the blood, factors such as the time of the test, previous infections, a person's immune status, cross-reaction with other antigens, can produce results false, "he said. .

The Australian-based researcher said the false results could take two forms: false negative and false positive.

False negative results will tell a person who is actually infected with the coronavirus that they are not, which could lead to further spread because they do not believe they need to take precautions.

On the other hand, a false positive result tells a person that they are infected when, in fact, they are not. This could be less dangerous than false negatives in the case of a highly contagious virus like coronavirus, Dr. Shawon said.

"Several laboratories around the world are trying to develop a kit this fast, but none have received approval from public health authorities due to the lack of reliability and validity of these kits," he said.

"While quick kits can be used as a screening tool, their effectiveness in detecting true positive and true negative cases must be evaluated before the regulator can approve it," he added.

A better option in the current situation.

When asked about the alleged disadvantages of the test kit, Dr. Sil said, "The rapid point transfer test could record false negatives if used at the wrong time."

"Sometimes it takes more than three days to develop antibodies in the blood cells, so if you do a test within three days then it could be false negative," he said.

"Under normal circumstances, RT-PCR is the only 'gold standard' test to detect the coronavirus, but the current situation is anything but normal. Here, a rapid point transfer test can be applied , as countries like Bangladesh suffer from acute coronavirus crisis test kit, "he added.

Dr. Khondorker told Al Jazeera that Bangladesh has one of the most fragile health systems in the world.

"There is no health insurance center for most people, and people cannot afford even basic medical care. So when we developed our kit we took cost into account and tried to make it as cheap as possible." , said.

Khondoker added that they are working around the clock to increase the efficiency of the test kit.

"You understand that this is nothing less than a war situation now. There are possibilities of witnessing a boom in patients affected by coronavirus in the coming weeks. It is impossible to test them all with methods like RT-PCR since that method is not only is expensive but also time consuming, "he said.

"But our method works in 15 minutes, and today I would say it works in 90 percent of cases."