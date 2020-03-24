Bangladesh Says It Will Release Jailed Opposition Leader Khaleda Zia | Bangladesh News

%MINIFYHTML312de3c89ac3c25cac352672095aed7111% %MINIFYHTML312de3c89ac3c25cac352672095aed7112%

Bangladesh will suspend the prison sentence of its former prime minister and opposition leader Khaleda Zia and release her for a period of six months, the nation's minister of law said.

"We decided to release her for humanitarian reasons according to the prime minister's instructions," law minister Anisul Huq said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"You can receive treatment at home, but you cannot go abroad."

He said the Interior Ministry will issue a notification for his release. It was not immediately clear exactly when she would be released.

Khaleda, 74, who has been twice prime minister, has been in jail since she was found guilty in a corruption case in February 2018. She was accused of misusing her power by embezzling some $ 250,000 in donations intended for a orphanage trust.

Khaleda's party says she is seriously ill with ailments including respiratory problems and arthritis. In April last year, she was transferred to a prison cell at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in the capital Dhaka.

The government decided to release Khaleda in response to calls from her family, Huq said.

Khaleda's brother Shamim Iskander thanked the government for his decision to release her and said: "We are very happy with the decision."

Khaleda, who shares a long-standing rivalry with acting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was later convicted in a separate corruption case after her initial conviction in early 2018.

Her Bangladesh Nationalist Party says the cases were fabricated and intended to keep her out of politics, charges denied by the Hasina government.

He has been unable to secure bail despite repeated appeals. In February, the Superior Court again rejected his declaration of bail.

Khaleda and Hasina are part of political dynasties. While Khaleda is the widow of Ziaur Rahman, a general-turned-president who was assassinated in 1981, Hasina is the daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country's first president and independence leader, assassinated in 1975.

Bangladesh became independent after separating from Pakistan after a nine-month war in 1971.