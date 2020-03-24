Back from break Dallas ISD takes online learning due to coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML643f08c4201e8d436467bbce3d897b3811% %MINIFYHTML643f08c4201e8d436467bbce3d897b3812%

The coronavirus outbreak is causing students across North Texas to adjust to a new normal, and for many that means learning online.

"It was interesting," says Elias Vásquez, a freshman in the North Lake Early College program. “It is fun to have the new system. I think it was good. "

Dallas ISD, the largest school district in North Texas, returned from spring break and is being piloted this week.

"It was a little tough since you can't talk to them in person," says Vasquez, and then adds that his friends have helped him connect.

DISD leaders are also working on a plan to connect the approximately 12,000 middle and high school students whose families do not have internet access at home.

Still, Vasquez's mother says she appreciates the district has worked quickly in the midst of the crisis, sending high school students home with laptops when they left for spring break.

"I understand that the elementary school had remote packages that were taken home," says Carmen Alvarado-Vásquez. "So it's good to see that the district was there just before spring break, just being ready for that in case it happened, and it happened, and now many of the kids have what they need to continue their education, although it's It's not perfect, because it's the first time, the district is still targeting those who didn't get computers and the like. ”

Teachers and staff on the front lines of caring for the district's families, whether it's hastily distributing meals or compiling materials, are reminding bewildered parents of that structure, it helps.

"Have your kids get up, eat breakfast, have class time, give them specific class time," says Sandi Massey, principal at Thomas Jefferson High School, who also encourages parents to include exercise in the daily plan and, above all, stay positive. .

"We are a resilient nation and we will overcome it," says Massey.

