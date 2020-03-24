At least 60 migrants are found dead in a truck in Mozambique

MAPUTO, Mozambique – More than 60 undocumented immigrants believed to be Ethiopians were found dead in a cargo truck in northwest Mozambique on Tuesday.

The truck, which had entered Mozambique from the neighboring country of Malawi, was stopped at a checkpoint in Moatize, near the Zambezi river in Tete province, according to online site Zitamar News.

%MINIFYHTML3f7558064bf3d788d7f469654d280e0311% %MINIFYHTML3f7558064bf3d788d7f469654d280e0312%

According to authorities, the driver was ordered to open the truck when officials heard knocking noises coming from the container, and 14 survivors were also found inside. The victims are said to have died from lack of oxygen.

Survivors will be screened for the coronavirus and quarantined, health officials told Zitamar.