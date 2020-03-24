At least 60 migrants are found dead in a truck in Mozambique

MAPUTO, Mozambique – More than 60 undocumented immigrants believed to be Ethiopians were found dead in a cargo truck in northwest Mozambique on Tuesday.
The truck, which had entered Mozambique from the neighboring country of Malawi, was stopped at a checkpoint in Moatize, near the Zambezi river in Tete province, according to online site Zitamar News.
According to authorities, the driver was ordered to open the truck when officials heard knocking noises coming from the container, and 14 survivors were also found inside. The victims are said to have died from lack of oxygen.
Survivors will be screened for the coronavirus and quarantined, health officials told Zitamar.
Mozambique is a transit route for African migrants trying to reach South Africa, one of the continent's largest economies, according to the International Migration Office, a United Nations agency.
At least 200 unauthorized immigrants, mainly from Egypt, Ethiopia, Malawi and Somalia, have been arrested on suspicion of trying to enter Tete province this year, and all indicated that their destination was South Africa, according to Zitamar.
Migrants fleeing poverty or war in troubled areas of the world face dangerous and often deadly journeys in search of a better life. Some are forced to take dangerous sea crossings; Others are driven into vehicles for arduous overland travel.
In southeast England last year, 39 bodies were found in an abandoned refrigerated truck container in an industrial park. Police in that case confirmed that all of the victims, believed to have been transported to Britain through a global trafficking network, were from Vietnam.