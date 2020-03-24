At least 50 Nigerian soldiers killed in the Boko Haram ambush | Nigeria News

%MINIFYHTMLb34be09c013853b8d2ab17cad27fc94011% %MINIFYHTMLb34be09c013853b8d2ab17cad27fc94012%

Boko Haram fighters killed at least 50 Nigerian soldiers in an ambush near the village of Goneri in northern Yobe state, according to military officials and villagers.

"The Nigerian army suffered some casualties in the unfortunate attack," Defense Ministry spokesman John Enenche told journalists in the capital Abuja on Tuesday.

Enenche did not disclose the exact number of victims, but local witnesses who spoke by phone with the German press agency dpa put the death toll between 50 and 75 people.

The ambush occurred near the town of Goneri, in eastern Borno state, on Monday, according to Enenche.

"The army says the situation has calmed down," Ahmed Idris of Al Jazeera reported from Abuja.

"After the attack they called the air force and attacked the position of the fighters and managed to kill them all, although the military here did not give the actual number of Boko Haram fighters who were killed."

The attack, one of the most deadly against troops recently, occurred when the military attempted to launch an offensive against the armed group that began over the weekend, a military official with knowledge of the operation told The Associated Press. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to speak to the media on the matter.

Troops were able to defend themselves and escape the ambush on Saturday, he said. In a place called "the Gorge,quot;, the soldiers were attacked by the rear guard when they advanced.

Boko Haram fighters caused heavy casualties by shooting the vehicles with rocket-propelled grenades and assault weapons, he said. Those who survived are being cared for in Damaturu and Maiduguri hospitals.

A senior army officer also confirmed the attack, saying he lost a friend and called it a major setback for the Nigerian army.

Boko Haram has killed tens of thousands in his 10-year armed uprising in northern Nigeria.