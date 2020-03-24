Ashanti debuts fiery red hair and skimpy outfit in photos from her recent gig amid the coronavirus pandemic and some of her fans are mad at her for this reason.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 16,000 people, R,amp;B superstar Ashanti was brave enough to hold a concert in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The talented singer-songwriter wowed the audience with a sparse gold leotard and leggings that showed off her sexy physique.

For the occasion, Ashanti also sported a new fiery, wild red color that delighted fans. In her most recent Instagram post, Ashanti shared several photos that were taken during her sexy onstage performance where her vocal cords and her chunky, toned thighs took center stage.

A fan shared a sweet word: “I remember the time when Ashanti was considered the biggest celebrity. It was her and JLo killing him. Those were the days. She had hit after hit. She left her mark. During that time, his music made us feel good. It felt like a cool breeze driving in the summer, saying, "Oh honey, I just want to love you, honey." She has hits that will play until she's old. We love you, Ashanti. Live your best life! 🥰😍😍😍💪🏽. I meant the iconic Ashanti ☺️. "

This supporter shared this joke: "Beautiful queen 🙌🙌, but 🤔 you're wearing the N99 mask wrong." Maybe it's a dazzling crown mask, hahaha, by the way, I had tickets but I didn't go, it wasn't worth it for Rona. "

One critic stated: "Concerts are not canceled. Shanti must have an invisible mask!"

Another commenter read: "I know it's all in our news, people better run and get the smh test done. Someone was at this show with the Coronavirus. It was supposed to be canceled and it wasn't."

This person yelled at the diva: “Lower the microphone, self-quarantine. F * ck your tour and fear 😱 Mr. Rona. I was surprised to see people posting videos of the show after they had no longer called large public meetings. "

An enthusiastic observer of this sad news: "We just reported here in North Carolina that someone who attended that show at the pnc arena and had seats on the floor just tested positive for coronavirus and had symptoms while in the show,quot;.

This person added: “You know that someone at the concert just tested positive for coronavirus. They had seats on the floor.

Ad

This could create drama for your future concerts.



Post views:

0 0