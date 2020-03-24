As tourism plummets in Thailand, elephants are also out of a job

BANGKOK – More than a decade ago, it was common for elephant owners to take their animals to the cities of Thailand and beg on the streets. Illegal loggers put other elephants to work along the Myanmar border to harvest wood and remove it from the forest.
Thailand gradually managed to reduce such practices and improve the lives of domesticated elephants. But now, the coronavirus that sickens humans around the world can threaten to undo that progress.
A sudden drop in foreign tourists has forced the closure of dozens of elephant parks and similar tourist attractions, leaving more than 1,000 elephants in Thailand without work and jeopardizing their future, attraction operators said.
In recent years, the main concern that animal welfare advocates have raised about Thailand's many elephant attractions has been whether it is abusive for tourists to ride the creatures.
But for many homeowners, just keeping them fed is now a more pressing concern. Feeding an elephant can cost up to $ 40 a day, more than three times the daily minimum wage in Thailand.
Theerapat Trungprakan, president of the Thailand Elephant Alliance Association, a group of elephant attraction operators, said he feared that unless the government intervened, some elephants would be forced to return to the streets or even become illegal. logging operations.
"We don't want that cycle of survival alternatives to come back," Theerapat said. "It will jeopardize the well-being of elephants, such as making elephants roam the streets begging for bananas or sugar cane."
Thailand, which had reported 827 cases of coronavirus and four deaths as of Tuesday, has tried to stop the spread of the virus by closing schools and entertainment venues, and encouraging people to stay home.
The initial outbreak in China caused a sudden drop in visitors to Thailand, as both countries restricted travel. In 2019, China contributed more than a quarter of Thailand's 40 million tourists.
In February, overall tourist arrivals in Thailand decreased by 44 percent compared to the previous year. Tourism has plummeted further in March with new limits on travel and activity.
Tourism is a big part of the Thai economy. Before the virus attacked, Travel and tourism accounted for more than 20 percent of the country's gross domestic product, and employed nearly 16 percent of the workforce.
The effects have been felt across the country. Hotel rooms are empty and taxis are inactive. The main events have been postponed or canceled, including the Thai New Year festivals that normally take place in April, as well as the first WBC Muay Thai World Convention, which was scheduled for this month in Bangkok.
Elephant attractions have been hit hard, operators say.
In northern Thailand, 85 of these businesses have temporarily suspended operations due to a lack of visitors, said Borpit Chailert, general manager of Maetaeng Elephant Park, north of the city of Chiang Mai.
He said that Maetaeng Park, one of the country's largest operations, was still open, but visitors decreased by 90 percent, forcing the company to cut employee hours. The park used to receive up to 1,000 visitors per day. On Saturday there were only four.
Thailand has about 3,800 domesticated elephants. Releasing them to the forest, where some 3,000 wild elephants live, is not an option because it is illegal under Thai law; In the forest, domesticated elephants would compete with their wild counterparts.
"They cannot search for food in the forest because they are used to being fed," Borpit said. Imagine if we released around 3,000 domesticated elephants into the forest at the same time. There would be no food to feed all the elephants. "
Elephants are the national symbol of Thailand. Some were used in logging operations for generations before 1989, when Thailand, with the rapid destruction of its forests, banned almost all commercial logging.
More recently, many captive elephants have been put to work at tourist attractions, often in small operations with a dozen animals, where visitors can ride them. Some larger places also offer elephant rides.
Animal welfare advocates say the training and treatment of elephants in such operations are often abusive, demanding either to end the use of animals in circuses or to allow tourists to mount them. They say it is best for tourists to simply observe animals in shelters and sanctuaries, which are a growing part of the business.
An elephant welfare group in Thailand, the Asian Elephant Friends Foundation, has urged the government to establish a fund for this type of tourism emergency.
"This funding is important because without income, where will elephant owners and park owners get the money to buy food for the elephants?" said the group's co-founder and general secretary, Soraida Salwala. "I am very concerned about this situation."
Theerapat, president of the Thailand Elephant Alliance Association, said most of the elephants at Thailand's attractions were rented to their owners. If parks return them, he said, some homeowners may decide they have no choice but to beg on the streets.
Or some elephants could be They forced them to transport timber along the borders with Myanmar and Laos, where they would risk stepping on land mines that remain from conflict in the region, he said.
"These elephants have to live in a risk area," said Theerapat. “When they return, in some areas there is still illegal logging. And when the elephant owner's savings are depleted, he might think it's a way out. "
The effect of long-term closures on elephant welfare is also troubling, he said.
"For a hotel, if the number of visitors decreases, it can close eight floors and have the guard walk his rounds with his flashlight," he said. «Car rental the same. You can put the cars in the garage.
"But not with elephant parks," he said. "If there are no visitors or income, we still have to feed and care for the elephants."
One owner, Amnuai Charornsuksombat, 36, whose family has kept elephants for generations, said he recovered five of the animals last week from a tourist attraction where they had been working.
The family had rented elephants for 16 years at the small park, which is about a two-hour drive north of Chiang Mai. He and the elephant handlers, known as mahouts, rode the animals into town, about an hour's ride.
"This is the first time that I have to bring the elephants home from the park without a clear time frame when they return because there are no tourists," he said.
Now, in his remote Baan Thung Luang village, he is struggling to keep them fed and to pay the mahouts, one for each elephant, to care for them.
Elephants no longer obtain sugarcane and bananas, which are too expensive, but look for grass in the nearby fields and eat stalks of corn that Mr. Amnuai buys from farmers.
"Everyone is in a difficult situation," he said.
But no matter how difficult it is, Mr. Amnuai said, it would never occur to him to take his elephants and go begging.
"For us, elephants are family members," he said. “They are not pets. Bringing them to do that would be a disgrace. They are family friendly, so we will get through it together. The family takes care of each other. "