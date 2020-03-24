As tourism plummets in Thailand, elephants are also out of a job

BANGKOK – More than a decade ago, it was common for elephant owners to take their animals to the cities of Thailand and beg on the streets. Illegal loggers put other elephants to work along the Myanmar border to harvest wood and remove it from the forest.

Thailand gradually managed to reduce such practices and improve the lives of domesticated elephants. But now, the coronavirus that sickens humans around the world can threaten to undo that progress.

A sudden drop in foreign tourists has forced the closure of dozens of elephant parks and similar tourist attractions, leaving more than 1,000 elephants in Thailand without work and jeopardizing their future, attraction operators said.

In recent years, the main concern that animal welfare advocates have raised about Thailand's many elephant attractions has been whether it is abusive for tourists to ride the creatures.