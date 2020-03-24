As the coronavirus approaches, Mexico looks the other way

Milan, New York, New Delhi, Madrid, just a few of the many global cities that are closed to prevent the coronavirus pandemic. And then there is Mexico City. Here, in front of the bustling Paseo de la Reforma, there is an eerie feeling of normality. Flight attendants, newly arrived from the United States, walk carefree. "I think on the one hand it is refreshing for us because we come from a place that is taking extreme precautions. We are in a Petri dish most of the time, so we might already be exposed, more likely on the plane than probably here. "Mexico has documented four deaths from Covid-19. One man died after attending a large music concert. Doctors say the virus is already spreading in the community." We have no evidence, so we have few infected patients. "Dr. Francisco Moreno supervises nine Covid patients at the ABC Hospital in Mexico City. He isolates himself, so I interviewed him from a distance." Do you think Mexico could be as bad as Italy? ? "But the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has continued to say that there is no cause for alarm and he resists the measures that other countries have taken to stop the spread of the virus. This was his message at the beginning March S. López Obrador, also known as AMLO, has continued to organize political protests throughout Mexico, shaking hands and hugging fans. Other government officials may encourage social distancing, but he asks people to go out and spend their pesos. But according to a recent O.E.C.D. According to the report, Mexico has fewer nurses and fewer intensive care beds per capita than Italy, South Korea, and the US. USA A fan count at state facilities revealed only about 2,050 machines across the country. International leaders have criticized López Obrador's response to the crisis as irresponsible. The President of El Salvador even begged Mexico, through Twitter, to take more drastic measures not to become the next epicenter of the pandemic.