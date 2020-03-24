Argentines in quarantine use balconies to honor the disappeared | Argentine news

%MINIFYHTML0292312b354660b4ae534867c64c72f611% %MINIFYHTML0292312b354660b4ae534867c64c72f612%

Buenos Aires, Argentina – For many years, Ofelia Agorio has spent March 24 hugging the crowds, marching in an annual demonstration to honor the victims of the last Argentine military dictatorship and carrying a photo of her brother, Nelson, who was among them.

But this year marked the day in the house where he was born, the house he shared with Nelson, under mandatory quarantine with the rest of the country, repudiating the atrocities of the so-called Dirty War in the era of social distancing and the novel. coronavirus.

"The isolation is heavy … but now there is another threat," Agorio said in a telephone interview from Baradero, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) from the capital city.

Even before President Alberto Fernández put Argentina under lock and key to combat COVID-19, organizers of the Remembrance Day for Truth and Justice day had canceled the public event due to the dangers posed by the virus. Instead, they read a speech on public television and urged people to show their support through social networks, and showing on their balconies or doors white handkerchiefs, which symbolize the Mothers and Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, who They fought against the dictatorship that stretched from 1976 to 1983. The coup d'état occurred on March 24, 1976.

Translation: Thirty thousand currently missing. Today and always. Memory, truth and justice.

It was a period of terror in Argentina, as the military government orchestrated a "process of national reorganization,quot; against people it called "subversives,quot;: armed political groups, left-wing activists, student organizers, journalists, clergy, and many others. Death squads chased, kidnapped, tortured, killed, and buried people in unmarked graves. Human rights groups estimate that the "disappeared,quot; – "the disappeared,quot; – number up to 30,000 here.

Ofelia Agorio, on March 24, 2016 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a photo of her missing brother Nelson (Courtesy of Ofelia Agorio) (Daylife)

Agorio was 13 years old when his brother Nelson disappeared in 1976. He was killed and his remains would later be identified by a forensic team. She said the pandemic highlights the importance of what people like him were fighting for.

"Because, in these terrible times, only some of us can isolate ourselves and take care of ourselves. The rest are living in a situation of poverty and fear," he said. "So what is happening to me on the 24th is that today, more than ever, the ideals of the 30,000 sound again. The ideals of health, education, better distribution of wealth, work for all, equality. And we understand, once more, why did they erase them from the face of the earth. "

A balcony is decorated with white scarves during the 44th anniversary of the 1976 coup in Buenos Aires, Argentina (Juan Mabbromata / AFP)

Fernando Haber, a lawyer specialized in labor rights, remembers the time he was taken by the military in November 1976.

He was a law student and a member of the Peronist University Youth, a political group that distributed food, helped educate and organize people in poor neighborhoods.

"He was 21 years old; he was just a boy," he said. "We never thought that this dictatorship would be so bloody." But the danger quickly became apparent and he quit his job in the weather service.

When he went to collect his last salary in Buenos Aires, he was detained by the security forces. He remembers the exact block where they put him in the trunk of a Ford Falcon, in broad daylight with people around him, and took him to a clandestine detention center where they finally tortured him.

Under pressure from human rights groups, he was officially declared a political prisoner and imprisoned without charge. He was not released until July 1981.

Now isolated, his thoughts have returned to what he experienced while incarcerated. But it is very different, he says. "It is not the same as in the seventies or eighties, when there was a fierce repression and one had to hide so that the assassins did not find it and eliminate it," he said.

"This is a different type of enemy. I applaud the president for having the intelligence to make the decisions that had to be made and that other countries have not made."

He spent this year in reflection. "I never missed a march. This is the memory march. We have spent 44 years and have managed to transmit that experience to our children and grandchildren. That is what we have achieved."

A man and a woman are seen with white scarves on their windows, symbols of the National Day of Remembrance for Truth and Justice (Matias Baglietto / Reuters)

Norita Coritinas, a prominent human rights activist and member of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo, agreed with the government's attempt to curb the virus, and expressed particular fear at how it will affect people without drinking water in Argentina. "Thousands of people, thousands and thousands of people," he said.

First and foremost, she spent the day thinking about her son, Gustavo, who disappeared in 1977. It is not a happy day, she said, "because happiness is not possible after all the deaths here and around the world," but she shared pleasant moments, like a video chat with your grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

And even though the streets were empty, he felt the widest love.

"We have incredible support, people who call us to offer help," said Coritinas, who just celebrated her 90th birthday. "Today a young woman rang the bell with her puppy and offered, like her grandmother, to buy my food. A beautiful gesture. My neighbors put scarves on their fences and gates. So, we are not alone."