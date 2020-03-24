Apple will begin reopening its retail stores in early April – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLe0e36b4173c1a45ccc0031fb1f74648a11% %MINIFYHTMLe0e36b4173c1a45ccc0031fb1f74648a12%

Apple's retail stores will reopen during the first half of April. The openings will be staggered and stores in areas where the coronavirus remains an active threat are likely to remain closed.

Although the coronavirus is still spreading in major metropolitan areas, Donald Trump said today that he expects stores to start opening at Easter, which is celebrated on April 12 of this year.

Apple closed its retail stores on March 14, a move that was followed by a number of other prominent retail chains, including Nike and Calvin Klein.

Apple plans to reopen its retail stores on April 1, according to a new report by VentureBeat. Remember, coronavirus fears led Apple to close all of its retail stores outside of China about 10 days ago. Although Apple initially said all of its retail stores would reopen before March 27, the company later indicated that the stores would remain closed "until further notice."

It's unclear what prompted Apple to put a timeline on the reopening of stores, but it may have something to do with Donald Trump earlier today, claiming he wants stores to reopen their businesses before Easter, which by true falls on April 12.

Now for those who could quickly classify Apple's decision as irresponsible or premature, it's worth noting that not all Apple retail stores will reopen at once. Rather, the process will be staggered and, logically, will prioritize stores in places where the coronavirus outbreak has apparently been contained. That said, there is a chance that Apple's retail stores in major US cities. USA As New York and Chicago remain closed until April.

VentureBeat & # 39; s The report notes that Apple's plans were relayed to employees through a memo from Deirdre O’Brien, the company's senior vice president of retail sales. Remember, O & # 39; Brien was hired in February last year after former sales chief Angela Ahrendts stepped down:

As Apple's senior vice president of retail and people, O'Brien is responsible for both the company's stores and its workforce, which has dispersed from Apple's Cupertino headquarters to home offices after the outbreak of the new COVID-19 coronavirus disease. O'Brien told employees that the company will extend its work arrangements from home until at least April 5 and will reevaluate those arrangements weekly based on the location of the workers.

The reopening of the word from Apple stores will undoubtedly be good news for people who still have devices stuck inside retail stores. Although Apple gave people who left devices to repair a two-day window to retrieve them, not everyone was able to get there in time. As for Apple's retail employees, it's worth noting that Apple said a few weeks ago that it will continue to pay quarantined hourly workers "in line with normal business operations."

Image Source: Akhenaton Images / Shutterstock